Video shows Black man pinned by police and saying ‘I can’t breathe’

A medical examiner’s report released in August lists Scott’s probable cause of death as a collapsed right lung and cites physical restraint, recent methamphetamine use, heart disease, and emphysema as contributing factors. The manner of death is “unknown,” it says.

The man, Derrick Scott, 42, was arrested May 20, 2019, when officers confronted him after receiving reports that someone was brandishing a firearm, Captain Larry Withrow said at a news conference Tuesday. Scott had a loaded gun in his pocket, Withrow said.

The Oklahoma City Police Department this week released video of the arrest of a Black man last year, in which he can be seen pinned on the ground, saying, “I can’t breathe,” and an officer replies, “I don’t care.” The man died in custody shortly afterward.

Video of the arrest, captured by police body cameras, was released this week after Scott’s family and a local Black Lives Matter group demanded more details about his death.

It has quickly bolstered calls to reform the tactics that police officers use during arrests. Scott’s plea of “I can’t breathe” echoed some of the last words of George Floyd, a Black man whose death after being pinned by an officer in Minneapolis last month has set off worldwide protests over police brutality and racism.

They were also some of the last words of Eric Garner, who died in 2014 at the hands of police in New York City after pleading “I can’t breathe” 11 times during his arrest.

The video showed officers confronting Scott him in a parking lot. In the recording, Scott can be seen starting to run from the officers. A male officer tackles Scott, after which Scott can be heard gasping, “I can’t breathe,” and the officer replies, “I don’t care.” Scott repeatedly says “OK” and “I can’t breathe” as officers handcuff him, one straddling his back, and then moving down to his leg.

Another officer holds her knee across Scott’s shoulders. After the officers restrain Scott’s hands, they roll him onto his side, into what Withrow called a “recovery position.”

After several minutes, an ambulance arrives. Scott can be heard crying and being told to “quit fighting.” As he is lifted toward a stretcher, he jumps up, kicks outward, and then falls again. Later, in the ambulance, bodycam footage shows one of the officers performing CPR.

Scott was then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Withrow said that investigations of Scott’s death conducted by the police department, district attorney’s office, and medical examiner’s office showed there was “no indication of any wrongdoing.”

He said the officers were conducting “academy-taught” maneuvers.

He also said that “once they had any indication that there was any medical distress, they called for medical assistance immediately.”

Asked about the officer who replied “I don’t care” to Scott, Withrow said: “During the heat of a conflict like that, certainly that may be something an officer says; just understand the officers are fighting with someone at that point.”

He added, “It’s not uncommon for people when you’re struggling with them, when you’re trying to get them into control, to say, ‘I can’t breathe.’ You hear that frequently.”

New York Times

No plans for Harriet Tubman $20 bill this year

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has no plans to unveil a new $20 bill this year bearing the image of Harriet Tubman — a former slave, abolitionist, and “conductor” on the Underground Railroad — despite nationwide calls to correct longstanding racial injustices that have fueled protests in recent weeks.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that a new $20 bill would not be released until 2030 and that a future secretary would make the decision about whether Andrew Jackson would be replaced as the face of the note.

Mnuchin called it a “myth” that he was delaying the change, despite the fact that the Obama administration had initiated a timeline that would have had the Treasury Department unveil a design of the bill in 2020, the centennial of the 19th Amendment establishing women’s suffrage.

In a news briefing, the Treasury secretary said that redesigning the currency required developing complicated anticounterfeiting technology and a new printing process, which takes many years.

“This is something that is in the distant future,” Mnuchin said.

Asked if the process should be accelerated in response to recent unrest, Mnuchin said that the currency timelines were set by career officials in an extensive interagency process.

New York Times

In Seattle clashes ease and Trump tweets

After days of clashes with protesters outside the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct, authorities backed down on Monday, removing barricades and boarding up the building. Since then, protesters have moved in, proclaiming the area the ‘‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,’’ where the police are forbidden, food is free, and documentaries are screened at night.

To some protesters, it’s a first step toward their appeals to defund the police and end racial injustice.

A list of demands from the autonomous zone’s occupants included abolishing the city’s police department, banning the use of armed force, removing officers from schools, eradicating juvenile jails and prisons, and distributing reparations to victims of police brutality.

Instead of ‘‘protesters,’’ President Trump suggested another term for the demonstrators late Wednesday: ‘‘Domestic Terrorists.’’ Trump criticized Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Washington Governor Jay Inslee, both Democrats, on Twitter, threatening federal action if local leaders don’t ‘‘take back’’ the city.

‘‘Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before,’’ Trump tweeted. ‘‘Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped [sic] IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!’’

Both Durkan and Inslee swiftly hit back at Trump.

‘‘A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business. ‘Stoop’ tweeting,’’ Inslee wrote on Twitter, mocking Trump for a misspelling in his tweet.

Inslee later said that although the zone was unauthorized, the area was mostly calm and that he hoped for a peaceful resolution.

Washington Post