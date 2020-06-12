Daily case totals reach new highs in Texas and Florida

Even so, California’s Orange County residents will no longer be required to wear masks in public, local officials announced Thursday. The debate over face coverings has been underway lately in some parts of the state, with a growing amount of public pushback on mask regulations.

The nation’s most populous state, California, hit a new daily high last week, when it recorded 3,593 new cases, a record it nearly matched again this week.

Two of the nation’s most populous states, Texas and Florida, both reported this week their highest daily totals of new virus infections, a concerning sign as all 50 states move to ease social distancing restrictions and allow more businesses to reopen.

Tensions were high in Orange County earlier in the week. The county’s health officer abruptly resigned Tuesday after weeks of harsh attacks, and even a death threat, over her mask requirements.

Some complained that the virus was a “hoax,” that they have been discriminated against since they can’t go into a store without a mask and that the science behind wearing these masks was not correct and contradictory to advice from medical experts.

Florida continues to push forward with its reopening plans, and on Thursday the Republican National Committee announced that President Trump would deliver his Aug. 27 convention speech in Jacksonville, Fla., in an arena that holds 15,000, after his demands for an event without social distancing rules led to a rift with Democratic leaders in North Carolina.

new york times

CDC issues guidance on how to reduce risk of infection

NEW YORK — Take the stairs, not the elevator, down from your hotel room. Encourage people to bring their own food and drinks to your cookout. Use sanitizer after banking at an ATM. Call ahead to restaurants and nail salons to make sure staff wear face coverings. And no high-fives — or elbow bumps — at the gym.

These are some tips in long-awaited guidance from US health officials about how to reduce risk of coronavirus infection for Americans attempting some semblance of normal life.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the guidelines Friday, along with a second set for organizing and attending big gatherings such as concerts, sporting events, protests, and political rallies.

But the guidelines are “not intended to endorse any particular type of event,” the CDC’s Dr. Jay Butler said Friday.

The staging and attendance of events should be in accordance with what local health officials are advising, based on how much the virus is spreading in a community, he added.

But there are notable omissions. There’s nothing about precautions to take before going to church, no guidance about dating and sex, and no explicit advice on a topic that some doctors say they get asked all the time: Is it OK to take the kids to visit grandparents?

associated press

Oregon pauses reopening counties amid rise in cases

Oregon has put a one-week pause on counties’ reopening applications amid evidence that coronavirus infections are rising in both urban and rural parts of the state, Governor Kate Brown said Friday at a news conference.

The move is intended to give public health experts time to determine why the virus is spreading and whether the state needs to modify its reopening plan. Brown said she planned to work with those experts to decide whether to extend the pause, lift it early, or take other action to stem the spread.

“This is essentially a statewide yellow light,” she said.

Of Oregon’s 36 counties, 29 are in Phase 2 of reopening, six are in Phase 1, and one has not begun to reopen. Brown’s order freezes in place each county’s status.

washington post

Atlantic City Mayor OKs drinking on the Boardwalk

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Many folks could use a drink right about now, and as of Friday they can do it while strolling Atlantic City’s Boardwalk.

Searching for ways to boost business and tourism amid the coronavirus pandemic in a resort whose casinos remain closed and restaurants still can’t offer indoor dining, the city dropped a longtime prohibition on drinking on the Boardwalk to try to capture the party spirit of places like New Orleans.

Mayor Marty Small issued an executive order on Monday allowing for public consumption of alcohol in a few areas including the Boardwalk, the non-residential areas of Gardner’s Basin, and some local streets just off the Boardwalk in an area known as the “Orange Loop” after the streets designated with orange markings in the Monopoly board game.

associated press

N.C. stock car track shut for violating governor’s order

GRAHAM, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has ordered a small stock car track to halt racing after state health officials declared that large weekend crowds at recent races violated an executive order by Governor Roy Cooper aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

The judge agreed Thursday to issue a temporary restraining order preventing Ace Speedway in Alamance County from holding further events for now.

Earlier this week, the state health secretary called the track an “imminent hazard,” ordered it closed, and told the operators to announce the closure publicly. There was no evidence the owners did that, so officials asked the court to intervene.

The governor’s restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus limit outdoor gatherings to 25 people.

associated press