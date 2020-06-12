New York governor signs bills combating police misconduct

Mr. Cuomo also announced that he would also issue an executive order that would require New York’s roughly 500 local police departments and agencies to develop plans to modernize their tactics with community input, or risk becoming ineligible for state funding.

The measures, some of which languished for years and faced opposition from police unions, included a ban on the use of chokeholds as well as the repeal of a decades-old statute that has allowed the police to keep disciplinary records of officers secret.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New York on Friday signed an expansive package of bills aimed at combating police misconduct, endorsing a major overhaul of law enforcement in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the nationwide protests that followed.

“We’re not going to fund police agencies in this state that do not look at what has been happening, come to terms with it, and reform themselves,” Mr. Cuomo said. Under the order, the police agencies must adopt their new plans by April 1.

In Minnesota, the state where Mr. Floyd died after an officer pressed his knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes, the State Legislature convened a special session to consider bills aimed at overhauling policing and redressing policies that have led to systemic economic inequality.

The bills include a ban on the use of chokeholds, creating community alternatives to policing and restoring voting rights for paroled prisoners. Some of the bills have been stalled for years, though Democratic lawmakers vowed they would push them through this time.

And the Minneapolis City Council moved toward replacing the Police Department on Friday, showing that they are serious about reducing the role of traditional police officers, but also signaling that a long, complicated process awaits to determine what will replace them.

Council members took the first step toward putting an initiative on the ballot in November that would ask voters to eliminate the minimum number of police officers required by the city’s charter.

new york times

Va. capital’s police memorial damaged, will be restored

RICHMOND, Va. — A statue honoring police officers killed in the line of duty was removed from a park in Virginia’s capital city Thursday morning after it was covered in red paint.

Video obtained by news outlets showed a truck hauling the Richmond Police Memorial away from Byrd Park, the same place where a statue of Christopher Columbus was torn down, set on fire and thrown into a lake Wednesday.

The bronze memorial was placed at the location in 2016 and lists the names of 39 fallen Richmond police officers, news outlets said.

The statue was damaged during ongoing protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed Black man who died two weeks ago after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes as he pleaded for air.

The temporary removal comes as protesters in Richmond and around the country have called for the removal of monuments many say are symbols of racism. On Wednesday, protesters toppled a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis that sits along Monument Avenue, about a week after Governor Ralph Northam ordered a statue honoring Confederate General Robert E. Lee be taken down from its position on the same street.

The police memorial was set to be restored and “returned to public display,’’ WRIC-TV quoted a spokesman for Mayor Levar Stoney as saying.

associated press

Louisville bans ‘no-knock’ warrants after police killing

After weeks of protests in Louisville inspired by the police killing of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor in her home, the city council unanimously voted on Thursday to ban local law enforcement from using ‘‘no-knock’’ warrants, which allow officers to enter a home unannounced.

The 26 local officials who represent districts in the state’s largest city voted to pass ‘‘Breonna’s Law,’’ which also requires police and corrections officers to wear body cameras while serving warrants. Officers did not wear their cameras during the shooting that killed Taylor, an emergency room technician studying to be a nurse.

‘‘Breonna, that’s all she wanted to do was save lives,’’ Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, said at a news conference after the council vote. ‘‘With this law, she’ll get to continue to do that. So, we’re grateful for that. She would be so happy.’’

Taylor was killed during a police raid that started with a no-knock warrant. Plainclothes officers entered Taylor’s home just after midnight on March 13. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who lived with her, said he did not realize that the officers were police and fired one shot that hit a police sergeant’s leg. Taylor was shot at least eight times and killed when officers opened fire in response.

Walker was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but prosecutors dropped the complaint in late May. No officers have been arrested or charged in Taylor’s death.

washington post

Another statue of Columbus removed, this time in N.J.

CAMDEN, N.J. — A statue of Christopher Columbus in this southern New Jersey city, has been taken down, joining others across the country.

The city of Camden released a statement calling the Farnham Park statue a “controversial symbol” that has “long pained residents of the community.”

The majority of Camden residents are people of color.

Protesters mobilized by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police have called for the removal of statues of Columbus around the country, saying the Italian explorer is responsible for the genocide and exploitation of native peoples in the Americas.

Statues of Columbus have also been toppled or vandalized in Miami, Richmond, St. Paul, and Boston, where one was decapitated.

associated press