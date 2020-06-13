Along historic Richmond street, residents grapple with Confederate legacy

She stood in the truck’s path that day and went on over the next half-century, in the name of historic preservation, to defy police, get arrested, and tangle with mayors, police chiefs, and governors. Just like some of today’s demonstrators, except that they are demanding change, the very thing Taylor and a dwindling number of allies are still fighting to stave off.

In 1968, as an advancing asphalt machine threatened to bury the avenue’s original paving blocks, Taylor dashed out of her Duncan Lee architectural gem and into a life of unlikely activism.

RICHMOND, Va. — She calls them “snakes,” “scoundrels,” and “graffiti goons.” But Helen Marie Taylor, at 96 the grande dame of Richmond’s Monument Avenue, shares some qualities with the youthful throngs who keep marching past her mansion and toppling statues.

“What astonishes me is how few men there are today that are standing up and being counted,” she said in an interview at her home Wednesday, just hours before protesters ripped down the statue next door — of Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy and her relative by marriage. “Nobody wants to be in confrontation.”

Not long ago, Taylor could count on the vast majority of her neighbors to share her zeal for preserving the five Confederate monuments towering over their street, one of the nation’s grandest residential boulevards. But the marches — protesting police brutality against Blacks and racial injustice more broadly — have changed the way some avenue residents see their street’s namesake statues.

“Although in a way I regret it, I think the time has come to take them down,” said one man, 81, who has lived on Monument nearly 50 years but spoke on the condition of anonymity because the subject is volatile.

The man, originally from North Carolina, said he had always accepted the monuments as “part of the landscape. . . . They were a pleasant sight if you didn’t think about what they stood for.”

After two weeks of marches, he has thought of little else.

“It’s a display of real feeling,” he said, marveling with his wife at the marchers’ diversity. “Just seeing it happen, I think, changed our mind.”

No state has more statues to Southern leaders than Virginia, home to the former capital of the Confederacy. And no city faces a more tortured reckoning with them than Richmond, that capital, where its most famous monuments are not tucked away in parks here and there, but showcased on a National Historic Landmark street built for that very purpose.

The monuments have long been a source of disagreement along the avenue, where some residents regard them as priceless historical artifacts, others as racially charged relics. Those tensions are higher now than ever, with the city newly empowered to remove its four statues, Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, vowing to move the one the state owns, and some demonstrators taking matters into their own hands.

Dueling neighborhood groups and Facebook pages have sprung up. The Monument Avenue Preservation Society’s board came out for removal Friday and apologized for allowing “the grandeur of the architecture to blind us to the insult of glorifying men for their roles in fighting to perpetuate the inhumanity of slavery.”

The unrelated Monument Avenue Preservation Group has been trumpeting a lawsuit to stop one statue from coming down. Some residents have handed out snacks to marchers and plastered Black Lives Matter signs on their doors, while others, feeling physically threatened, have begged police to clear the streets.

It’s no wonder reactions have been mixed. The demonstrations began May 30 with three nights of vandalism, looting, and arson, but after that, they settled into peaceful marches led by a handful of young people preaching nonviolence. They celebrated on June 3 when word spread that Northam would cart off the monument to Robert E. Lee and that Mayor Levar Stoney would back removal of the rest.

But a court ruling on Monday, temporarily blocking Northam from removing the Lee statue, set off a spree of statue topplings. Before striking Davis, vandals knocked down Confederate General Williams Carter Wickham in one city park and Christopher Columbus, the explorer now reviled for mistreatment of indigenous peoples, in another.

Navy Commander Bryan Pinckney, 40, was raised on Monument Avenue. ‘‘You could actually see the back of Jefferson Davis’s head out of my room growing up,’’ he said.

His ancestors were blue-blooded slaveholders in South Carolina and Virginia, and Pinckney said he never questioned the Southern heritage all around him. As a youth, he laid a wreath at Lee’s statue in the state Capitol.

But college and the Navy opened his eyes, he said. Now he has full sympathy for marchers outside his family home.

“If you had asked me [about the statues] in the early ’90s or late ’80s, I probably would have said they were part of history. Now I would say there’s no question; we need to bring them down,” Pinckney said. “I personally can’t think of a justification in this day and age with understanding more and more the pain those statues cause.”

Since the newly Democratic General Assembly passed a law this year allowing localities to remove war memorials, many avenue residents have been resigned that ‘‘Jeff Davis may go away,’’ said council member Kim Gray, who represents Monument Avenue. Then came the marches and, with them, she said, an acceptance that all of the monuments need to go.