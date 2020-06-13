Biden’s vice presidential search gathers steam

Among that group are two contenders who have recently grown in prominence, Representative Val Demings of Florida and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta. One well known candidate, Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, has lost her perch as a front-runner. And some lower-profile candidates, like Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, are advancing steadily in the search process.

The search committee has been in touch with roughly a dozen women, and some eight or nine are already being vetted more intensively.

Joe Biden’s advisers have conducted several rounds of interviews with a select group of vice presidential candidates and are beginning to gather private documents from some of them, as they attempt to winnow a field that features the most diverse set of vice presidential contenders in history.

The New York Times spoke to an array of people who are familiar with the vice presidential search and the activities of the Biden team, and the interviews yielded the fullest picture yet of the list of candidates Biden is considering and the dynamics at play.

Biden’s vice presidential search has taken a bifurcated course so far, with one path unfolding in the open — joint appearances on television or in virtual events with potential running mates — and another in an environment of strict discretion. People involved in the confidential part described it on condition of anonymity, because they were not authorized to discuss a process that is designed to shield Biden’s thinking and the participants’ privacy.

Some of the contenders who have advanced furthest in the process are well known, including Senators Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. But The Times confirmed that several other women are under active consideration as well.

Harris and Warren have been interviewed at length by Biden’s team, as has Baldwin, who was the first openly gay candidate ever elected to the Senate.

Two women with distinctive national defense credentials have also been interviewed and asked for documents: Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, an Iraq war combat veteran who is Asian American; and Susan Rice, the former national security adviser to President Obama and the first Black woman to serve as ambassador to the United Nations.

As the vetting process advances to a newly intense phase, the political currents of the last few weeks are also leaving a mark on the Biden team’s deliberations. The wave of demonstrations touched off by the killing in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a white police officer there, has elevated a pair of Black women long regarded as intriguing long-shot candidates: Demings and Bottoms.

Though Demings and Bottoms are far less known to the national electorate than other figures on Biden’s list, they have played crucial roles in a cascading civil rights crisis: Demings, a former police chief in Orlando, Fla., has become a major figure in the law enforcement debate, while Bottoms’ handling of chaotic demonstrations in her city earned her national acclaim.

Both women have spoken with the vetting team, and Biden advisers have reached out to their allies to seek information about them.

Representative Charlie Crist of Florida, a supporter of Demings, said he had recently spoken about her with former senator Christopher Dodd, a member of Biden’s search committee. Crist — a former Republican who was vetted for vice president by John McCain in 2008 — predicted that if Biden made Demings his running mate, it would lock down Florida’s 29 Electoral College votes.

“She is ready for the task,” Crist said of Demings, adding, “It would make a huge difference if you actually had a Floridian on the ticket.”

Biden insisted in an interview with CBS this past week that the last few tumultuous weeks had not meaningfully changed his thinking about the vice presidency, except to put “greater focus and urgency on the need to get someone who is totally simpatico with where I am.”

Representative Dina Titus of Nevada, a prominent early supporter of Biden, counseled him to not be caught up in a momentary news cycle but rather make a sober-minded governing choice, someone to help him steer through turbulent years ahead.

“He needs to pick somebody who’s serious, respected, and has some policy chops,” Titus said, “not just somebody who’s a personality.”

Several state executives have also had conversations with members of the vetting team, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, who clashed with President Trump over his handling of the coronavirus, and Governor Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island, a leader of her party’s centrist wing. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, a former chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, is one of the candidates from whom Biden advisers have requested private documents, a signal that she is regarded as a serious contender.

Harris, who was already a leading prospect, appears to have lifted herself further in recent weeks with her advocacy for policing reform. But three Democrats in regular contact with top Biden officials said they still frequently expressed unease about Harris because of her rocky turn as a presidential candidate and her blistering attack on Biden in the first debate last year.

Klobuchar is also still under consideration, but she has receded amid criticism that she did not take on police misconduct as a district attorney in Hennepin County, home to Minneapolis. That may leave Warren as the most formidable white candidate in the running, in large part because of her popularity with liberals and her credibility as a messenger on the economy.

At 77, Biden would be the oldest person ever elected to the White House.