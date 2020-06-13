Trump speaks at West Point graduation amid tensions with military leaders

In a commencement ceremony at the US Military Academy at West Point that had been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic before the president insisted on moving forward, Trump presented himself as a staunch supporter of the armed forces who has increased spending on new tanks, aircraft, and other weapons even as he said they should not be used in fruitless conflicts.

President Trump told the Army’s newest officers Saturday that they will not serve in “endless wars” being waged in “far away lands” but made no mention of his conflicts with military leaders in recent days about the role of the armed forces during times of trouble on US soil.

“We are ending the era of endless wars,” Trump said. “In its place is a renewed, clear-eyed focus on defending America’s vital interests. It is not the duty of US troops to solve ancient conflicts in faraway lands that many people have never even heard of. We are not the policeman of the world. But let our enemies be on notice: If our people are threatened, we will never, ever hesitate to act. And when we fight, from now on, we will only fight to win.”

The president’s address skirted the more acute issue of the last few days as he threatened to send active-duty troops into the streets of US cities to put down demonstrations against racial injustice that have been predominantly peaceful but marred at times by looting and rioting. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and General Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, resisted the president, leaving a deep schism between the commander in chief and military.

Trump alluded to recent events only elliptically by noting that the US Army was central in crushing “the evil of slavery” during the Civil War and later in “ending the terrible injustice of segregation” during the civil rights era.

“What has historically made America unique is the durability of its institutions against the passions and prejudices of the moment,” Trump told the cadets. “When times are turbulent, when the road is rough, what matters most is that which is permanent, timeless, enduring, and eternal.”

It was a commencement ceremony like none other in the 218-year history of West Point. Graduating cadets who had been isolated for 14 days in advance of the event marched onto the field in their dress gray-and-white uniforms and face masks. They sat in white folding chairs spaced 6 feet apart, at which point they were allowed to take their masks off. The West Point band played with plexiglass shields to protect against the virus.

Rather than march onto stage to shake the president’s hand as is customary, the cadets saluted the commander in chief from a separate stage as their names were called. Trump saluted back. No family or friends were allowed to attend, but the cadets were permitted to throw their caps into the air as is traditional.

The ceremony was the first since 1977 that was not held in Michie Stadium, the West Point football venue, because it did not have enough room on the field to keep all 1,107 cadets 6 feet apart. Instead, it was held on the main parade ground called the Plain with no audience in attendance.