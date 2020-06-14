COVID-19 changed how we vote. It could also change who votes.

“There are absolutely no festivals this summer,” said Jen Miller, executive director of the league’s state chapter. “We don’t have volunteers at tables. We don’t have volunteers roving with clipboards. Obviously, we’re just not doing that.”

WASHINGTON — In a normal election year, volunteers from the Columbus, Ohio, chapter of the League of Women Voters would have spent last weekend at the Columbus Arts Fair, pens and clipboards in hand, looking to sign up new voters among the festival’s 400,000 or so attendees.

Neither is pretty much anyone else. First, the COVID-19 pandemic upended how people vote, forcing a big shift to mailed-in ballots in primary elections nationwide. Now it is taking aim at who can vote — the millions of people who would ordinarily register or update their registrations in a presidential election year.

New voter registrations in 12 states and the District of Columbia plummeted 70 percent in April compared with January, before the coronavirus became a major public issue, according to a study released Friday by the Center for Election Innovation and Research, a Washington, D.C., nonprofit.

By comparison, the center reported, new registrations in the 12 surveyed jurisdictions rose by 43 percent during the same period in 2016.

In Florida, one likely battleground state in November, there were 77,000 new registrations in January; that number fell to 21,000 in April. Another battleground state, North Carolina, plunged from 112,000 new voters in January to 35,000 in April. Monthly registrations fell by two-thirds in Arizona and by three-quarters in California.

The drop has the potential to depress participation in a November presidential election that had been widely expected to break all records for turnout, the center’s director, David Becker, said Friday.

“There’s no simple answer to this,” he said. While registrations could rebound as pandemic-induced limits on social interaction ease, he said, “we have to go into this with open eyes. This is going to be a big challenge.”

In fact, some signs of a possible rebound have already surfaced at another big source of new registrations: Online services like Vote.org and Rock the Vote have recently seen a surge in visits to their websites, perhaps reflecting renewed civic activism following the death of George Floyd.

About 200,000 people began online registrations at the Vote.org website in the first week of June; and 107,000 more began sign-ups at Rock the Vote, whose platform is used by a range of civic groups, the heads of those organizations said in interviews last week. Both numbers are unusually high given that there were few or no deadlines for voter registration during the week, the factor that usually causes online sign-ups to increase.

The reasons for the spring declines in new voter registrations are obvious. Driver licensing bureaus and some other state offices, which double as voter registration offices under federal law, were shuttered or only intermittently open as the pandemic worsened.

Those offices account for a huge share of new registrations. In Florida, for example, new registrations at state motor vehicle offices dropped from more than 42,000 in February to fewer than 4,900 in April, Becker said.

Voter registration drives, which sign up droves of voters in election years, have also slowed to a crawl, as the pandemic has made contact with crowds like those at art festivals a health hazard.

In the last major election year, 2018, League of Women Voters chapters registered 225,000 voters nationwide, a number that would almost certainly rise sharply this year under ordinary conditions. But this month, registration efforts by the league’s 750 affiliates are “probably 95 percent closed compared to what we’ve done in the past,” the group’s director of mission impact, Jeanette Senecal, said Friday.

Some losses may be offset by a consortium of state election offices, the Electronic Registration Information Center. The center’s primary job is to help states keep their voter rolls up to date by exchanging information from motor vehicle offices and voter registration lists. But new member states also agree to contact all eligible residents who have not registered to vote and invite them to sign up.

This year, six states — Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Texas, and Vermont — are new members and, along with the other members, will extend invitations to more than 20 million potential voters. If 15 percent of them take up the offer, as happened in 2016, the invitations alone would add 3 million voters to the rolls. But given the intense interest in the presidential election, “I expect to see much higher rates,” Becker said.