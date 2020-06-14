Thousands join in Sunday prayer and protest in front of the White House

It was one of the largest faith-based events in the more than two weeks of protests that have consumed the nation’s capital since George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in May, and it was the first big public event organized by Black clergy. Organizers said that was due to extra caution in the Black community, which has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The prayer march, vigil, and rally were organized by regional NAACP branches and Alexandria’s historic Alfred Street Baptist Church, which has roots in the time of Thomas Jefferson’s presidency.

WASHINGTON — Black Lives Matter Plaza was turned into a church Sunday morning, with thousands of mostly Black churchgoers praying, protesting, and dancing near the White House after marching from the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

‘‘Mask Required! Safe Social Distancing Enforced,’’ organizers instructed beforehand, and the march and rally were patrolled by marshals monitoring safety. Demonstrators were spaced out in rows, and organizers frequently paused the flow of marchers to keep buffers between them. People bunched up in places, but for the most part wore masks, including many with African-style patterns.

Alfred Street Pastor Howard-John Wesley said he and other clergy were also waiting for an event infused with prayer — and safety. The Trump administration forcibly removed protesters from the area near Lafayette Square on June 1, ahead of President Trump’s photo opportunity at a historic church. On Sunday, that show of federal force was replaced with prayer.

‘‘We were waiting for a call for something not just incensed with anger but something that integrated our faith,’’ Wesley said. ‘‘We wanted to carve out something safe for teens — I was scared to let them come downtown. We wanted to teach them about protesting peacefully.’’

And on Sunday that is what they found.

Washington Post

Trayvon Martin’s mother joins Miami demonstrators

MIAMI — The mother of Trayvon Martin joined hundreds of demonstrators at a rally in downtown Miami on Sunday, demanding racial equality following the death of George Floyd last month at the hands of a white police officer in Minnesota.

Sybrina Fulton joined the demonstrators who carried signs that read “Stop Killing Us” and “We Are All Equal” at the Torch of Friendship, a 60-year-old monument erected as a welcoming beacon to the city’s Latin American and Caribbean neighbors. The protest organized by several churches was one of several across Florida on Sunday.

Fulton’s unarmed son, Trayon Martin, was killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer, George Zimmerman, while walking back from a central Florida convenience store in 2012. The teen’s killing helped plant the seeds of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Fulton is running for a seat on the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners.

Associated Press

Minneapolis officers quit in wake of protests

MINNEAPOLIS — At least seven Minneapolis police officers have quit and another seven are in the process of resigning, citing a lack of support from department and city leaders as protests over George Floyd’s death escalated.

Current and former officers told The Minneapolis Star Tribune that officers are upset with Mayor Jacob Frey’s decision to abandon the Third Precinct station during the protests. Demonstrators set the building on fire after officers left. Protesters also have hurled bricks and insults at officers, numerous officers and protesters have been injured, and the state has launched a civil rights investigation into the department.

Associated Press

Police officer shot during Las Vegas protest paralyzed

LAS VEGAS — An officer who was shot in the head during a Las Vegas protest of the death of George Floyd is paralyzed from the neck down, on a ventilator and unable to speak.

Officer Shay Mikalonis was shot on June 1 during protests over the death of Floyd at the hands of police. The officer’s family released a statement Saturday saying the 29-year-old is expected to stay on the ventilator. He has been tentatively accepted at a spine rehabilitation center.

Prosecutors have charged a 20-year-old man with deliberately shooting Mikalonis during the protest.

Associated Press

Families challenge suicide in deaths of 2 found hanged

The families of two black men who were found hanged from trees in Southern California are asking authorities to further investigate their deaths.

The family of Robert L. Fuller, 24, disputed authorities’ initial pronouncement that he died by suicide. The family of Malcolm Harsch, 38, is worried his death will also be ruled a suicide.

Harsch was found at 7 a.m. on May 31 near a homeless encampment in Victorville, Calif., where bystanders told authorities he was living. There were no indications of foul play but the investigation was continuing, according to a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner’s Department.

Around 50 miles west of Victorville, in Palmdale, Calif., Fuller’s family questioned authorities’ pronouncement that his death was considered a suicide.

The men’s deaths have struck a chord with people in Los Angeles County and across the nation as many have protested against racism and police brutality for over two weeks, in response to the killing of George Floyd.

New York Times