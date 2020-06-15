Biden posts massive $81M cash haul for May

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden pulled in $81 million for his election effort in the month of May, a massive sum that shows the extent to which Democrats have unified behind the former vice president as he seeks to defeat President Donald Trump.
Then on Monday, he broke his own single-event record by taking in $6 million during an online fundraiser with Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a former primary campaign rival, that was attended by over 600 people.
Also, former president Barack Obama and Biden will appear together next Tuesday for a “virtual grassroots fundraiser,” the former vice president announced on Twitter. It will be the first time the two have appeared together since Obama endorsed Biden in April.
Advertisement
The amount of money Biden is pulling in suggests he won’t have difficulty amassing the resources needed to compete with Trump, even in the midst of a pandemic that has tanked markets, forced many out of work, or otherwise crimped peoples’ ability to spend.
“I understand what these dollars mean,” Biden wrote in an e-mail to supporters, announcing his May cash haul on Monday. “When facing uncertainty and recession, you chose to back me. I will never forget that. And I promise that when I’m president, I won’t let you down.”
More than half of those who contributed to him last month were new donors, Biden’s campaign said. The number of those who gave online has also tripled since February.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Material from Bloomberg news was used in this report.