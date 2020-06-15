Biden posts massive $81M cash haul for May

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden pulled in $81 million for his election effort in the month of May, a massive sum that shows the extent to which Democrats have unified behind the former vice president as he seeks to defeat President Donald Trump.

Then on Monday, he broke his own single-event record by taking in $6 million during an online fundraiser with Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a former primary campaign rival, that was attended by over 600 people.

Also, former president Barack Obama and Biden will appear together next Tuesday for a “virtual grassroots fundraiser,” the former vice president announced on Twitter. It will be the first time the two have appeared together since Obama endorsed Biden in April.