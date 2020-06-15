FDA revokes use of malaria drugs to fight COVID-19

The agency said that after reviewing some data, it had determined that the drugs, particularly hydroxychloroquine, did not demonstrate potential benefits that outweighed their risks. Earlier this spring, the FDA had also issued a warning that the drugs could cause dangerous heart arrhythmias in COVID patients.

The drugs, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, were heavily promoted by President Trump after a handful of small, poorly controlled studies suggested that they could work in treating the disease. Trump said he took hydroxychloroquine after he had been exposed to two people who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Food and Drug Administration said Monday that it was revoking emergency authorization of two malaria drugs to treat COVID-19, saying that they are “unlikely to be effective.”

In March, the FDA authorized stockpiles of the drugs, which had been donated by pharmaceutical companies, to be used in hospitals to treat patients with the virus. But in a letter Monday revoking the authorization, the agency said that further studies have shown that the two drugs were unlikely to be effective in stopping the virus, and that national treatment guidelines don’t recommend using them outside of clinical trials.

According to the letter, written by Denise M. Hinton, the FDA’s chief scientist, the request to revoke the authorization came from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, the unit of the Department of Health and Human Services that had initially asked for the authorization.

In April, the head of that unit, Dr. Rick Bright, said he was removed from his post after he pushed for rigorous vetting of hydroxychloroquine, even as Trump and his allies were enthusiastically promoting the drug.

The use of hydroxychloroquine spiked after Trump continuously praised its potential, calling it a possible “game changer” and saying, “What the hell do you have to lose?” His repeated promotions during daily briefings at the White House prompted runs on pharmacies, threatening supplies for the drugs, which are also taken by people with rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

But interest in hydroxychloroquine has waned in recent weeks as further studies showed that the drug did not appear to be effective in treating or preventing COVID-19. Earlier this month, a study of 821 people who had been exposed to patients infected with the virus showed that the drug did not prevent infection.

In May, an article in the Lancet about another study concluded that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine did not help patients and may have harmed them — but that study was later retracted after the authors could not verify the database of medical records on which the article was based.

Several trials of hydroxychloroquine are still underway, including additional studies of whether it can be used to prevent coronavirus infection. The World Health Organization resumed a study of the drug after briefly halting it in the wake of the Lancet article. And it is still being embraced elsewhere, including in Brazil, which is battling an explosive outbreak.

New York Times

39 percent of adults using disinfectants in risky ways

People have been amping up their use of cleansers and disinfectants in their homes to guard against the novel coronavirus. But 39 percent of US adults are doing so in risky ways, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 20 percent say they have washed fruits and vegetables with bleach or used household cleansers or disinfectants on their hands. Other reported risky practices included misting the body with a household cleaning or disinfectant spray and drinking or gargling with bleach solutions, soapy water, or other cleaning and disinfectant solutions. Based on survey data from a panel of 502 adults, determined to be a representative sampling of the US population, the CDC says that people who used at least one of these unsafe practices were more than twice as likely to have a subsequent health issue — irritation of the nose, sinuses, skin, or eyes, nausea, or an upset stomach, dizziness, headaches, or breathing problems — than were those who did none of these things, 39 percent versus 16 percent.

Washington Post

Parts of N.Y. raise permitted crowd number

ALBANY, N.Y. — Up to 25 people can gather in parts of New York that have entered the third phase of reopening under a revised plan the governor announced Monday.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said he relaxed the rules because of signs of a continued decline in hospitalizations and the percentage of new positive cases across the state.

Cuomo’s administration reported 25 deaths of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 in New York hospitals and nursing homes Sunday. Just over 1,600 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 Sunday, and a smaller percentage of New Yorkers have been testing positive each day in recent weeks.

New York is on the “right track,” said Cuomo, who has divided the state up into 10 regions that are all in different stages of reopening.

Previously, only 10 people could gather in the third phase of reopening, which western New York is set to enter Tuesday.

But Cuomo again urged local governments to enforce social distancing rules as videos of socializing New Yorkers failing to wear masks in public or stay 6 feet apart from others over the weekend in New York City and elsewhere circulate on social media.

“People are violating everything,” said Cuomo, who noted New York has received more than 25,000 complaints of reopening violations statewide.

The governor said he “can’t use the State Police everywhere in the state” to enforce social-distancing rules.

But he said restaurants and bars could lose their liquor licenses if they don’t enforce masks and distancing. Cuomo called on local governments to enforce the rules.

“To local governments, I say do your job,” Cuomo said.

Associated Press

More Blacks personally know a COVID-19 fatality

DETROIT — Black Americans are disproportionately likely to say a family member or close friend has died of COVID-19 or respiratory illness since March, according to a series of surveys conducted since April that lays bare how Black Americans have borne the brunt of the pandemic.

Eleven percent of Blacks say they were close with someone who has died from the coronavirus, compared with 5 percent of Americans overall and 4 percent of white Americans.

The findings are based on data from three COVID Impact surveys conducted between April and June by NORC at the University of Chicago for the Data Foundation about the pandemic’s effect on the physical, mental and social health of Americans.

While recent surveys conducted by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research have found that Black Americans are especially likely to know someone who had the virus, the new data from the COVID Impact research further details the toll the pandemic has taken on Black Americans.

Pre-existing conditions and limited access to health care have been identified as reasons Black Americans have been particularly susceptible to the virus. Experts and medical professionals say the longstanding effects of structural racism and generational trauma exacted upon Black Americans in the centuries following slavery also cannot be ignored.

Associated Press