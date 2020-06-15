Trump ally takes over crisis-ridden Postal Service as top Senate Democrat demands inquiry on hiring

Minority leader Chuck Schumer wrote to Postal Service board of governors chairman Robert M. Duncan questioning whether DeJoy, a seasoned businessman and top fundraiser for President Trump who took office Monday, was ‘‘selected for reasons of politics or patronage’’ and how he’ll distance himself from the GOP and his vast financial portfolio.

WASHINGTON — The Senate’s top Democrat late Sunday asked the US Postal Service’s governing board to turn over communication with the White House about the appointment of new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a sign that Democrats plan to press the Trump administration on its plans to consolidate control of the nation’s mail service.

The letter is the latest salvo in a growing political battle over the future of the USPS. As the Trump administration has sought to leverage the agency’s deteriorating finances to exert more control over its operations, congressional Democrats have pushed back to keep the USPS independent. DeJoy is an unusual selection as postmaster general because of his business and political ties — he ran a former Postal Service contractor that processed mail and maintained infrastructure — but it remains to be seen how he’ll run the agency.

Schumer requested correspondence between members of the postal board of governors and representatives of the Trump administration, notes from interviews with job candidates, contracts with the two search firms retained by the governors, and documentation on DeJoy’s stance on key issues facing the agency.

Schumer also sought a guarantee that DeJoy would resign as finance chair for the Republican National Convention and rid his extensive portfolio of any holding that conflicts with his new role.

WASHINGTON POST