Elite CIA unit that built hacking tools failed to secure its own systems

The anti-secrecy group dubbed the release ‘‘Vault 7,’’ and US officials have said it was the biggest unauthorized disclosure of classified information in the CIA’s history, causing the spy agency to shut down some intelligence operations and alerting foreign adversaries to its techniques.

The breach, allegedly by a CIA employee, was discovered a year after it happened, when the information was published by WikiLeaks, in March 2017.

WASHINGTON — The theft of top-secret computer hacking tools from the CIA in 2016 was the result of a workplace culture in which the agency’s elite computer hackers ‘‘prioritized building cyber weapons at the expense of securing their own systems,’’ according to an internal report prepared for then-director Mike Pompeo as well as his deputy, Gina Haspel, now the current director.

The October 2017 report, by the CIA’s WikiLeaks Task Force, several pages of which were missing or redacted, portrays an agency more concerned with bulking up its cyber arsenal than keeping those tools secure. Security procedures were ‘‘woefully lax’’ within the special unit that designed and built the tools, the report said.

Absent WikiLeaks’s disclosure, the CIA might never have known the tools had been stolen, according to the report. ‘‘Had the data been stolen for the benefit of a state adversary and not published, we might still be unaware of the loss,’’ the task force concluded.

The task force report was provided to The Washington Post by the office of Senator Ron Wyden, Democrat of Oregon, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, who has pressed for stronger cybersecurity in the intelligence community. He obtained the redacted, incomplete copy from the Justice Department.

The breach came nearly three years after Edward Snowden, then a National Security Agency contractor, stole and disclosed classified information about the NSA’s surveillance operations.

‘‘CIA has moved too slowly to put in place the safeguards that we knew were necessary given successive breaches to other US Government agencies,’’ the report said, finding that ‘‘most of our sensitive cyber weapons were not compartmented, users shared systems administrator-level passwords, there were no effective removable media [thumb drive] controls, and historical data was available to users indefinitely.’’

The task force noted that it could not determine the precise size of the breach because the CIA hacking team did not require monitoring of who used its network, but concluded that the employee stole as much as 34 terabytes of information, or about 2.2 billion pages.

Timothy Barrett, CIA press secretary, declined to comment directly on the report.

The hacking tools were developed by the CIA’s Center for Cyber Intelligence, where the agency’s most sophisticated hackers devised ways to gain access to hard-to-penetrate networks, for instance, to secretly activate the camera and microphone on a foreign target’s tablet, or steal the design plans for a foreign adversary’s advanced weapons systems.

Those employees are under constant pressure to find vulnerabilities in commercial software and other technology, said a former senior intelligence official. The task force acknowledged the drive ‘‘to meet growing and critical mission needs,’’ which it blamed for the laxness in ‘‘day-to-day security.”

The report has been introduced as evidence in the trial of Joshua Schulte, a former CIA employee who worked in the center and is accused of stealing the hacking tools and giving them to WikiLeaks. Schulte has pleaded not guilty. His attorneys argued that security on the computer network was so poor any one of hundreds of employees or contractors may have had access to the same information Schulte did. A jury failed to reach a verdict in March; prosecutors have said they intend to try Schulte again this year.