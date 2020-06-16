Judge’s Facebook friendship upends Wisconsin custody case

MADISON, Wis. — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a judge’s decision to become Facebook friends with a woman whose child custody case he was hearing created at least the appearance of bias, the first case of its kind in the state and one that could test the boundaries of social media use by judges.

The case presented the question of whether a judge can violate due process rights by becoming friends with someone on Facebook.

“Social media is obviously not going away,” said attorney Brandon Schwartz, who represented the mother fighting for custody of her child. The case, he said, ‘‘would be an opportunity to provide some guidance by the US Supreme Court to all of the courts.’’