NOAA leaders violated agency’s scientific integrity policy, ‘Sharpiegate’ probe finds

The scandal over the forecast for Hurricane Dorian came to be known as ‘‘Sharpiegate,’’ after Trump modified a NOAA forecast map shown in an Oval Office briefing to depict the storm threatening Alabama.

The Sept. 6 NOAA statement contradicted its own meteorologists at a weather forecast office in Birmingham, Ala.

WASHINGTON — An investigation conducted on behalf of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found its leadership violated the agency’s scientific integrity policy by releasing a statement that backed President Trump’s false statement about Hurricane Dorian’s path last year.

The report, whose findings were accepted by NOAA’s leadership and released Monday, found Neil Jacobs, acting administrator, and former NOAA deputy chief of staff and communications director Julie Kay Roberts guilty of twice violating the scientific integrity policy.

‘‘It will be clear to anyone reviewing the accounts captured in this highly credible, independent Scientific Integrity report that the political leaders who interfered in our emergency response system need to publicly apologize or resign,’’ said Representative Paul Tonko, Democrat of New York, who had filed a complaint and is the sponsor of a bill that would make such violations more accountable at federal science agencies.

NOAA’s policy prohibits political interference with the conduct and communication of the agency’s scientific findings.

The investigation, requested by two NOAA employees, a former NOAA administrator, Tonko, and others, was conducted by the nonprofit, nonpartisan National Academy of Public Administration.

NOAA’s September statement criticized the National Weather Service office in Birmingham for a tweet that contradicted Trump’s inaccurate assertion on Sept. 1; he claimed Alabama ‘‘will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated’’ by the Category 5 storm.

That embroiled NOAA in controversy over whether there was political interference with the agency responsible for issuing life-saving weather warnings. The statement was widely interpreted at NOAA’s National Weather Service as contradicting an accurate forecast because of political pressure.

The investigation recommends no punishment for Jacobs or Roberts; the latter has moved to a different Commerce Department job. It recommends guidelines and training materials be updated.

Trump has nominated Jacobs to lead the main oceans and atmospheric agency.

Roberts said she should not be held in violation because the drafting of the statement was directed by Commerce officials. She says NOAA officials, including herself, raised concerns about the statement.

The NAPA panel was not permitted to interview the Commerce officials involved in drafting the statement.