NYC subway’s virus killers unleash mops, mist on 6,000 cars a night

Both figures are far from precise, due to a lack of testing during the pandemic and the challenges of counting the dead in the trenches of World War I a century ago.

The current pandemic mortality tally for the United States from Johns Hopkins University reached 116,526 on Tuesday. The number of Americans who died in World War I is 116,516.

WASHINGTON — The US death toll from COVID-19 now exceeds the number of American service members who died in World War I.

But historians and the Congressional Research Service believe that 116,516 is the best figure for WWI battlefield deaths.

Associated PresS

Confirmed caes in Florida jump to a new record

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida’s confirmed coronavirus cases has risen sharply again and set a daily record weeks after the state began restarting its economy.

The state Department of Health reported 2,783 new confirmed cases Tuesday, breaking the record of 2,581 new cases set on Friday. The numbers on both days are almost double the previous high of 1,601 set in mid-May.

Florida’s has spread to the team that operates United States’ hurricane hunter airplanes.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials said Tuesday that five employees at the team’s Lakeland, Fla., base tested positive last week, forcing others into quarantine.

Governor Ron DeSantis last week said the upward trend in confirmed cases was mostly a reflection of more testing for the virus combined with spikes in some agriculture communities.

But the number of tests performed daily peaked three weeks ago, and the percentage of positive tests is now over 6 percent, more than double the 2.3 percent rate in late May.

Associated Press

Hot spot Arizona reports 25 more virus-related deaths

PHOENIX — Arizona has reported a new daily high of nearly 2,400 more confirmed coronavirus cases.

The state Department of Health Services reported 2,392 new cases and 25 additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday. A day earlier, the state recorded 1,104 new confirmed cases and eight deaths, bringing the state’s totals in the pandemic to 39,097 cases and 1,219 deaths.

It’s unclear how many of the new cases are due to expanded testing.

Arizona has drawn national attention as one of several emerging virus hot spots. Some experts have criticized Governor Doug Ducey and his administration for not doing more to stop the spread of the virus, such as enforcing the use of face masks and increasing contact tracing.

Associated Press

Nevada governor to delay easing more restrictions

LAS VEGAS — Nevada is reporting its single largest daily increase of new cases of coronavirus after the governor said he would hold off on easing any more restrictions in the state.

Health officials said Tuesday that 379 new confirmed cases were reported statewide Monday. Before that, the largest one-day increase was 295 cases on May 22.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said the increase can be partially attributed to delayed reporting from the weekend but is also part of an upward trend of new cases in the last three weeks.

Nevada’s casinos reopened almost two weeks ago after being shuttered for 11 weeks. Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak said Monday that current customer limits for businesses, social distancing, guidance and limits on gatherings of more than 50 people would remain in place at least until June 30.

Associated Press

Pence offering misleading information to states

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence encouraged governors on Monday to adopt the administration’s explanation that a rise in testing was a reason behind new coronavirus outbreaks, even though testing data has shown that such a claim is misleading.

“I would just encourage you all, as we talk about these things, to make sure and continue to explain to your citizens the magnitude of increase in testing,” Pence said on a call with governors, audio of which was obtained by The New York Times. “And that in most of the cases where we are seeing some marginal rise in number, that’s more a result of the extraordinary work you’re doing.”

It was a misleading message publicly emphasized by President Trump at a meeting earlier in the day. “If we stop testing right now,” Trump said, “we’d have very few cases, if any.”

In fact, seven-day averages in several states with coronavirus outbreaks have increased since May 31, and in at least 14 states, positive cases have outstripped the average number of tests that have been administered, according to an analysis of data collected by the Times.

As the head of the administration’s virus task force, Pence has frequently used his public appearances to play down the seriousness of the pandemic, even though several members of his staff have tested positive.

New York Times

Pandemic seen taking a toll on American happiness

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The year 2020 has been rough on the American psyche. Folks in the United States are more unhappy today than they’ve been in nearly 50 years.

This conclusion comes from the COVID Response Tracking Study, conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago. It finds that just 14 percent of American adults say they’re very happy, down from 31 percent who said the same in 2018. That year, 23 percent said they’d often or sometimes felt isolated in recent weeks. Now, 50 percent say that. The survey was conducted in late May.

Associated Press