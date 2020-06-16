Police detain armed militia members after man is shot at Albuquerque protest

These include four citizen complaints, which resulted in no disciplinary action, and five vehicle accidents, which resulted in an “oral admonishment” in 2014 and a written reprimand in 2018.

The disciplinary history of the former officer, Garrett Rolfe, who was fired this weekend after the shooting, does not include details of the 2016 use-of-force case, or a number of other incidents he was involved in since being hired in 2013.

ATLANTA — The former Atlanta Police Department officer who fatally shot a Black man after a confrontation outside a fast-food restaurant had been issued a written reprimand in 2016 for another use-of-force incident involving the use of a firearm, according to records released by the department.

The department also released a file that showed no previous disciplinary record for Devin Brosnan, the other officer who responded to the fast-food restaurant Friday and encountered Rayshard Brooks, who was fatally shot as he fled from the officers.

New York Times

Virginia governor proposes Juneteenth as holiday

RICHMOND — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said Tuesday he will propose making Juneteenth — a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States — an official holiday in a state that was once home to the capital of the Confederacy.

Juneteenth, which is also called Emancipation Day and Freedom Day, is celebrated annually on June 19. Texas made it a state holiday in 1980.

The holiday would be a paid day off for all state employees. Northam said he thinks Virginia would be only the second state to do so.

The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when news finally reached the Black population in Texas that President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves living in Confederate states two years earlier. When Union soldiers arrived in Galveston to bring the news that slavery had been abolished, former slaves celebrated.

State House Republican leader Todd Gilbert said he is proud to support the proposed legislation and Juneteenth “is deserving of its own special recognition and observance.’’

“July 4th is the birthday of our nation, but Juneteenth is the day where it truly began to fulfill its promise of freedom for all,’’ Gilbert said. “For the first time since enslaved Africans landed at Jamestown in 1619, the chains of bondage were finally cast off.’’

Associated Press

Mother of victim files for wrongful death lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of a Black man who was killed by an Indianapolis police officer filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday against the city, its police department, and four officers, including the one who fired the fatal shots.

The lawsuit alleges the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department failed to adequately train, screen, and supervise officers to prevent them from engaging in excessive or deadly force, including Dejoure Mercer, the Black police officer who shot and killed Dreasjon “Sean” Reed, 21, on May 6 during a foot chase.

Police have said they began pursuing Reed after officers, including Chief Randal Taylor, saw someone driving recklessly on Interstate 65. Supervisors ordered an end to that pursuit because the vehicle was going nearly 90 miles per hour, police said. An officer later spotted the car on a city street and chased Reed on foot before police say Reed and the officer exchanged gunfire.

Assistant Chief Chris Bailey has said a gun found near Reed appeared to have been fired at least twice. Attorneys for Reed’s family have insisted that he didn’t exchange gunfire with the officer who shot him.

Associated Press

Virginia mayor accepts resignation of police chief

RICHMOND — Mayor Levar Stoney said he had requested and accepted the resignation of Police Chief William Smith after two nights of tense demonstrations that involved chemical gas and rubber bullets outside police headquarters.

The mayor praised Smith, who rose up through the ranks to become chief last year, calling him “a good man.” But after 18 days of protests and multiple reports of violence between demonstrators and officers, “I thought it was time for a new direction.”

Washington Post

Maryland to remove plaque for Confederate soldiers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A panel has voted to remove a plaque from Maryland’s Capitol that honors the Civil War’s Union and Confederate soldiers and until recently showed the US flag and Confederate flag crossed.

The four members of the State House Trust, which oversees the Maryland State House and its grounds, voted to remove the plaque after Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones renewed her push to get rid of it — and after the panel decided last year to cover the flags with an image of Maryland’s state flag. Jones continued pushing for complete removal because of the sign’s language.

Associated Press