Top Voice of America editors resign amid strife with White House, arrival of new Trump-appointed director

WASHINGTON — The top two editors at Voice of America resigned Monday, amid White House criticism of the government-funded but editorially independent news agency and as a new overseer loyal to President Trump was about to take office.

It wasn’t immediately clear why VOA director Amanda Bennett and deputy director Sandy Sugawara submitted their resignations.

In a memo to staff Monday, they jointly wrote, ‘‘It is time for us to leave,’’ but cited no specific reason other than the arrival of Michael Pack, a Trump appointee who will head the US Agency for Global Media, which oversees VOA. Pack is an ally of Stephen Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist. Their departure comes amid concerns within the agency that the Trump administration is seeking to exert greater control over what and how VOA reports.