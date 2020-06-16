Trump announces executive order that focuses on police training

The executive order falls short of the more sweeping policy changes activists have called for after the death of a Black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis police custody last month.

The president’s approach, which he announced at a Rose Garden event Tuesday afternoon, seeks to leverage federal grant money to encourage local departments to take action around a set of national ‘‘best practices.’’

WASHINGTON — President Trump on Tuesday addressed the issue of police brutality by taking an executive action that would provide incentives for police departments to increase training about the use of force and to strengthen a national database to track misconduct.

‘‘Reducing crime and raising standards are not opposite goals,’’ Trump said in the Rose Garden. ‘‘They are not mutually exclusive. They work together. . . . That is why today I’m signing an executive order encouraging police departments nationwide to adopt the highest professional standards to serve their communities. These standards will be as high and as strong as there is on Earth.’’

The executive order states that the US attorney general shall allocate discretionary grants ‘‘only to those state and local law enforcement agencies that have sought or are in the process of seeking appropriate credentials’’ from a federally certified body.

It also directs the attorney general to create a national database ‘‘concerning instances of excessive use of force related to law enforcement matters, accounting for applicable privacy and due process rights.’’

And it calls for the federal government to support efforts to train police officers in handling encounters with those suffering from mental health issues, homelessness, and addiction, including the development of ‘‘co-responder programs’’ that would help pair local police with mental health experts.

Trump said that just before the announcement, he had met with family members of several Black people who have been killed by police, including relatives of Atatiana Jefferson, Jemel Roberson, Michael Dean, and others.

Members of those families were not present for Trump’s Rose Garden announcement, according to a guest list released by the White House. Amid criticism of the White House visit, Lee Merritt, a Dallas civil rights lawyer who has represented some of the families, said the relatives had met with Trump in an effort to spur him to take action.

‘‘Show me the civil rights leaders who are upset about families making a direct appeal for federal intervention after the murder of their loved one & I’ll show you a clown,’’ Merritt said in a tweet.

Trump’s executive order comes as the prospects for police reform legislation on Capitol Hill remain unsettled.

House Democrats are moving forward with a sweeping package that would ban police chokeholds, make it easier for victims of police violence to sue officers and departments, and create a national database of police misconduct, among other measures. The House Judiciary Committee is expected to advance the bill Wednesday, preparing it for a floor vote next week.

But Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, said Tuesday that the House legislation ‘‘is going nowhere in the Senate,’’ criticizing the measure as ‘‘typical Democratic overreach.’’

Republicans in the Senate are assembling a package of their own, one that probably will take a less aggressive approach.

Senator Tim Scott, Republican of South Carolina, who is leading the effort for Republicans, told reporters Monday that there remained partisan roadblocks on key issues — including the possibility of overturning a federal court precedent barring individuals from suing police in most instances.

‘‘What we need to do is find a path forward,’’ said Scott, the only Black GOP senator.

Democrats and civil rights groups responded to the news of Trump’s executive order by saying it is too little, too late.

‘‘While the president has finally acknowledged the need for policing reform, one modest executive order will not make up for his years of inflammatory rhetoric and policies designed to roll back the progress made in previous years,’’ Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, said in a statement. ‘‘Unfortunately, this executive order will not deliver the comprehensive meaningful change and accountability in our nation’s police departments that Americans are demanding.’’