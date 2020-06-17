Former Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks charged with murder, other counts

Rolfe’s colleague Devin Brosnan was charged with aggravated assault. Brosnan will become cooperating witness for the state, Howard said, making him one of the first Atlanta police officers to testify in such a case.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced 11 charges against Garrett Rolfe at an afternoon news conference in downtown Atlanta, calling Brooks’s killing unjustified and finding that Brooks posed no threat to Rolfe’s life during the incident.

The former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks after a DUI stop was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and other offenses Wednesday, less than a week after the 27-year-old Black man’s killing set off a new wave of protests against racism and police brutality.

Rolfe was fired from the department after fatally shooting Brooks during a DUI investigation Friday night. Brosnan, who was on the scene with Rolfe, has been pulled off street patrols.

The officers were responding to a complaint about a man parked and asleep in the drive-through of a Wendy’s on the south side of Atlanta. Brooks failed a sobriety test, and officers tried to take him into custody, according to a preliminary report by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The three men scuffled in the parking lot before Brooks grabbed an officer’s Taser and started running.

In a video of the incident, Brooks appears to point the Taser at Rolfe as he runs away. The officer is seen drawing a weapon and shooting at Brooks, who collapses on the asphalt.

Worldwide protests were sparked by George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody. Floyd, a Black man, was handcuffed and held down by officers for nearly nine minutes before he died. Demonstrators have pushed for greater law enforcement accountability, putting pressure on public officials to hold officers liable for misconduct.

Georgia was already on edge after video emerged of the killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, a Black jogger who was chased down by two white men and fatally shot. Though the incident occurred in February, authorities took more than two months to bring charges against the men, and did so only after video of Arbery’s death was publicized.

After weeks of marches and rallies in Atlanta, Brooks’s death has set off a new round of demonstrations. The Wendy’s where he was shot was set on fire and thousands marched through the streets Monday, culminating with a rally at the Capitol.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned Saturday, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, announced Monday a series of administrative orders targeting police policies, such as requiring officers to use deescalation techniques before using deadly force and mandating that police intervene when their colleagues use unreasonable force.

Brooks’s family has called for broad policy changes and for a criminal conviction of the officers involved, noting that the incident involves one of many Black men killed by police.

‘‘How many more protests will it take to ensure that the next victim isn’t your cousin, your brother, your uncle, your nephew, your friend, or your companion?’’ Tiara Brooks, Brooks’s cousin, said at a news conference Monday.

Howard, the district attorney, said Sunday that his office would analyze ballistics data, review the medical examiner’s preliminary report, and interview potential new witnesses while considering whether to charge the officers.

Howard also said his office was ‘‘experiencing some difficulty’’ in getting all the body camera and dashboard camera footage from the Atlanta Police Department.

‘‘We are working around the clock to bring this investigation to a conclusion,’’ Howard said.

Vince Champion, the Southeast regional director of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers, previously decried what he sees as an inadequate investigation into the shooting. On Monday, he said the district attorney’s office had not yet reached out to the union to get the officers’ version of events.

‘‘There is no investigation,’’ he said Monday. ‘‘The due process has been thrown out the window.’’

Champion did not immediately respond to messages Wednesday.

He has previously said the officers would not speak to reporters and declined to provide names of their lawyers, saying the union was providing the legal representation.