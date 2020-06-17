Watchdog: DEA lacks oversight of money laundering operations

MIAMI — The Drug Enforcement Administration failed to effectively oversee and manage undercover money laundering operations that move tens of millions of dollars of illegal drug proceeds each year through a network of government-approved fronts, according to a watchdog report.

The inspector general’s findings, contained in a report published Tuesday, add to concerns about the potential for fraud and abuse of the important crime-fighting tool that were laid bare in the recent indictment of a former star agent, Jose Irizarry, for allegedly conspiring with the same Colombian drug cartel he was tasked with fighting.

While Irizarry’s alleged crimes aren’t mentioned in the report, criticism of the undercover operations he helped lead dates back years. Nearly a decade ago, then-Representative Darrell Issa, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, accused the DEA of “aiding and abetting cartels” and blasted the operations as “a high-risk strategy with scant evidence of success.”