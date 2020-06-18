Biden campaign launches $15 million ad buy

The first three are crucial Midwestern states, usually won by Democrats, where Trump narrowly prevailed in 2016 and that Biden must recapture to win. The rest are swing or Republican-leaning states that reflect Biden’s efforts to expand the playing field.

The Biden campaign said it would run television and digital commercials in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, and Arizona.

WASHINGTON — The campaign for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Thursday announced its first round of television advertisements for the general election as part of a $15 million investment targeting six battleground states President Trump won in 2016.

The campaign will also air national ads on Fox News, one of Trump’s preferred sources for news.

Advertisement

The ads herald a new phase in what is expected to be an expensive ad war between Biden and Trump. The states where Biden has placed his first major buys are areas where Trump’s political standing has shown signs of erosion.

Three TV ads will serve as the cornerstone of the advertising push, according to the Biden campaign. One is a minute-long commercial meant to portray Biden as an empathetic and unifying figure who contrasts sharply with Trump.

Audio from a recent speech Biden delivered in Philadelphia is heard over images of protesters and the country’s recent struggles with the novel coronavirus. ‘‘The country is crying out for leadership,’’ Biden says. As he vows not to ‘‘fan the flames of hate,’’ images of Trump and torch-bearing white supremacists show up on-screen.

Another ad expresses solidarity with essential workers, such as firefighters, medical professionals and delivery and grocery employees.

The third spot is a Spanish-language ad about people dealing with paying their bills and showing Trump playing down the pandemic.

WASHINGTON POST