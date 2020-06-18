The Latest: Lexington police probe slurs at online meeting

Mary Elizabeth Taylor, the assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs, submitted her resignation Thursday. Taylor’s five-paragraph resignation letter, obtained by The Washington Post, serves as an indictment of Trump’s stewardship at a time of national unrest from one of the administration’s highest-ranking Black Americans and an aide who was viewed as both loyal and effective in serving his presidency.

A senior State Department official who has served in the Trump administration since its first day is resigning over President Trump’s recent handling of racial tensions across the country — saying that the president’s actions “cut sharply against my core values and convictions.”

“Moments of upheaval can change you, shift the trajectory of your life, and mold your character. The President’s comments and actions surrounding racial injustice and Black Americans cut sharply against my core values and convictions,” Taylor wrote in her resignation letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “I must follow the dictates of my conscience and resign as Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs.”

Washington Post

Pelosi orders removal of Confederate portraits

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, on Thursday ordered the removal of the portraits of four of her predecessors who served in the Confederacy, a gesture made during a national reckoning on issues of racial injustice and police brutality.

Pelosi announced the move during a morning news conference, saying “we must lead by example” and citing Friday’s celebration of Juneteenth, a day marking the end of slavery in the United States.

“There is no room in the hallowed halls of this democracy, this temple of democracy, to memorialize people who embody violent bigotry and grotesque racism of the Confederacy,” Pelosi said. “You have to see the remarks that they had made and how oblivious they were to what our founders had in mind in our country.”

The portraits of the four former House speakers — Robert Hunter of Virginia (1839-1841), Howell Cobb of Georgia (1849-1851), James Orr of South Carolina (1857-1859), and Charles Crisp of Georgia (1891-1895) — hang in the Speaker’s Lobby .

The last speaker to have his portrait removed from that hallowed historical area was J. Dennis Hastert, Republican of Illinois, who in 2015 pleaded guilty to laundering money to pay off a man he had sexually molested.

Washington Post

Police in Oregon city clear ‘autonomous zone’

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say they cleared an area in the city’s Pearl District early Thursday when demonstrators tried to set up an “autonomous zone” similar to what protesters have erected in Seattle.

Police declared a civil disturbance and unlawful assembly at 5:30 a.m. after hundreds of demonstrators tried to camp.

Once the declaration was announced, police said the approximately 50 people remaining in the area left. Authorities say one person was arrested.

In Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, protesters have cordoned off several blocks near a police station.

Associated Press

Amid criticism, police chief in Nashville to retire

NASHVILLE — The police chief of Tennessee’s capital city has announced he will retire amid calls for his resignation.

Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson will step down after a national search for a new chief is completed, Mayor John Cooper said in a statement Thursday. Cooper said Anderson, who took over as chief in 2010, intended to retire after serving 10 years in the role.

Anderson has been criticized in recent years, with activists and some city leaders saying he has resisted change and transparency. Calls for his resignation have intensified amid a wave of protests calling for police reforms.

Associated Press

Atlanta officers call in sick to protest shooting charges

Hours after the Fulton County district attorney announced felony murder and other charges against the former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, in the back, a number of Atlanta police officers called in sick just before a shift change Wednesday evening.

The city was left scrambling to cover absences as the Atlanta Police Department tried to tamp down rumors of a mass police walkout that spread widely on social media.

It’s unclear how many officers didn’t show up. The department declined to answer specific questions about the no-shows, and the mayor did not release specific numbers.

As officers began canceling their shifts, President Trump joined the fray to criticize the district attorney’s decision. In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday night, Trump called the shooting ‘‘a very, very sad thing,’’ but then suggested Brooks was at fault.

‘‘I thought it was a terrible situation, but you can’t resist a police officer,’’ he said on Sean Hannity’s show. The president repeated a claim made by the defense attorney for former officer Garrett Rolfe, saying the officer believed he had seen a flash and heard a gunshot before firing on Brooks.

‘‘I hope he gets a fair shake because police have not been treated fairly in our country,’’ Trump said.

Washington Post

Judge extends injunction against Lee statue removal

RICHMOND — A judge has extended indefinitely an injunction that prevents the governor from removing the Robert E. Lee statue from state property on Monument Avenue.

Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, announced on June 4 that he would remove the statue, which towers 60 feet over Richmond’s grandest residential boulevard, and put it in storage. The action was partly in response to ongoing demonstrations over police brutality against Blacks nationwide, but Richmond has struggled for years over its Confederate iconography.

On June 8, Richmond Circuit Judge Bradley Cavedo granted a temporary injunction to block the state from taking down the statue for 10 days, responding to a lawsuit filed to try to save the 130-year-old monument.

Cavedo extended that order indefinitely at a court hearing Thursday, but he said he found the complaint flawed over questions of legal standing, which he gave the plaintiff three weeks to fix.

Washington Post

Labor group expels Seattle police union

SEATTLE — The largest labor group in the Seattle area has expelled the city’s police union, saying the guild representing officers failed to address racism within its ranks.

The vote Wednesday night by the King County Labor Council to exclude the Seattle Police Officers Guild was made after weeks of protests in the city over police brutality and racism following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

It’s also significant as the labor council is politically influential. Local elected leaders are reluctant to go against the umbrella group of more than 150 unions and 100,000 workers.

“Any union that is part of our labor council needs to be actively working to dismantle racism in their institution and society at large,” the council said on Twitter after the vote.

Associated Press

Miss. university to relocate Confederate monument

JACKSON, Miss. — A Confederate monument will be moved from a prominent spot at the University of Mississippi to a Civil War cemetery in a secluded part of the campus.

The state college board met Thursday and approved a proposal to move the monument. No timeline was given.

The estimated cost of the move is $1.2 million, which will be paid with private donations, the board said.

Associated Press