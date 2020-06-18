Trump donor’s book used racist language

In a self-published 2015 autobiography, Mellon called social safety net programs ‘‘Slavery Redux,’’ adding: ‘‘For delivering their votes in the Federal Elections, they are awarded with yet more and more freebies: food stamps, cell phones, WIC payments, Obamacare, and on, and on, and on. The largess is funded by the hardworking folks, fewer and fewer in number, who are too honest or too proud to allow themselves to sink into this morass.’’

Timothy Mellon, the 77-year-old founder of a rail and freight company, who poured $30 million into three GOP super PACs in five months, wrote that Black people were ‘‘even more belligerent’’ after the expansion of social programs in the 1960s and 1970s and that Americans who rely on government assistance were ‘‘slaves of a new Master, Uncle Sam.’’

The top donor supporting President Trump’s reelection and GOP congressional lawmakers is a reclusive heir to the wealthy Mellon family fortune who used racial stereotypes to describe Black people in a self-published autobiography.

Mellon declined to comment.

The Wyoming-based donor, whose family fortune dates to the Gilded Age, gave his first major pro-Trump donation in April, with a $10 million check to America First Action, the main super PAC supporting the president’s reelection. His donations are the biggest known contributions to the group by far, and he is also a top donor to GOP congressional super PACs, according to campaign finance records.

America First Action, a super PAC chaired by Linda McMahon, former head of the Small Business Administration, declined to comment on Mellon’s contribution.

Mellon’s company, Pan Am Systems, declined to comment on Mellon’s donation or support for Trump. The company did not respond to requests for comment on the views expressed in his autobiography, which it described on its website as ‘‘a refreshingly candid look into his family life as well as his business successes.’’

The book was available for free download on the company’s website until this week, when it was removed after inquires by The Washington Post. Copies are still available through a separate website.

Mellon, who is the great-grandson of Mellon family patriarch and banker Thomas Mellon, and grandson of Andrew W. Mellon, a former Treasury Department secretary, had given smaller amounts to state and federal GOP candidates for years, but increased his giving in the Trump era, campaign finance records show. His first major federal donation came in May 2018, when he gave $10 million to the super PAC that supports the House GOP.

Since February 2018, he has given $40 million to three super PACs, and tens of thousands of dollars more to an array of GOP candidates, records show.

He now rivals other prominent donors who have increased their political giving during Trump’s political career, such as shipping supplies magnate Richard Uihlein and Stephen Schwarzman, the Blackstone chairman and chief executive.

In his autobiography, Mellon wrote that while his family had been Republicans for generations before him, it wasn’t until the presidency of Ronald Reagan that he fully considered himself a Republican. He said Reagan ‘‘understood that people did best for themselves when shackled with the least amount of governmental constraints.’’

‘‘Something had obviously gone dreadfully wrong with the Great Society and the Liberal onslaught. Poor people had become no less poor. Black people, in spite of heroic efforts by the ‘Establishment’ to right the wrongs of the past, became even more belligerent and unwilling to pitch in to improve their own situations,’’ Mellon wrote, describing his view of the United States during Reagan’s 1984 reelection campaign.

He continued: ‘‘Drugs rose to the level of epidemic. Single parent families became more and more prevalent. The likes of Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton pandered endlessly to fan the flames.’’

Two decades later, too many Americans are still relying on the government for help, he wrote.

Mellon slammed the educational system for becoming beholden to teachers’ unions, and wrote that ‘‘Black Studies, Women’s Studies, LGBT Studies, they have all cluttered Higher Education with a mishmash of meaningless tripe designed to brainwash gullible young adults into going along with the Dependency Syndrome.’’

And he criticized media outlets, blaming journalists, particularly at MSNBC, for perpetuating the federal government’s ‘‘Dependency Message.’’

‘‘It took Abraham Lincoln and the Republican Party to deal with the first scourge of slavery. And now it appears that it is again up to the Republican Party to deal with the contemporary counterpart,’’ he wrote. ‘‘The question is: Is the Republican Party up to it this time?’’

Mellon is the chairman of New Hampshire-based Pan Am Systems, a privately held transportation and freight holding company whose subsidiaries include Pan Am Railways, a New England rail system, and a wood products manufacturer.

In the 1980s, Mellon took over a rail company called Guildford Transportation Industries and rebranded it after purchasing Pan Am Airways from bankruptcy in the 1990s.

Mellon’s company has publicly praised the GOP-backed 2017 tax law, which represented the largest one-time reduction in the corporate tax rate in US history and lowered taxes for most Americans.

In May 2018 — the month he made his first donation to the Congressional Leadership Fund, the House GOP super PAC — his company announced that it would issue a bonus of $1,100 to each employee because of the tax law.

He gave another $10 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund in November 2019. This year, he gave an additional $10 million to the Senate Leadership Fund, the Senate GOP super PAC.

Officials with the Senate Leadership Fund declined to comment. The Congressional Leadership Fund did not respond to requests for comment.