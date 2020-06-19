US attorney who oversaw cases of allies of President Trump abruptly steps down

WASHINGTON (AP) — The US attorney who oversaw key prosecutions of allies of President Trump and an investigation into Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is resigning from his post, officials said Friday.

Geoffrey Berman is stepping down as the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, Attorney General William Barr said in a statement.

Barr says Trump intends to nominate Jay Clayton, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, to the post.