US attorney who oversaw cases of allies of President Trump abruptly steps down

WASHINGTON (AP) — The US attorney who oversaw key prosecutions of allies of President Trump and an investigation into Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is resigning from his post, officials said Friday.
Geoffrey Berman is stepping down as the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, Attorney General William Barr said in a statement.
Barr says Trump intends to nominate Jay Clayton, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, to the post.
It was unclear why Berman was leaving the position after serving for more than two years.
The office has prosecuted a number of Trump associates, including Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who served a prison sentence for lying to Congress and campaign finance crimes, and has also been investigating Giuliani and his associates.
Federal prosecutors in New York are investigating Giuliani’s business dealings, including whether he failed to register as a foreign agent, according to people familiar with the probe.
Berman, a Republican who contributed to the president’s election campaign, worked for the same law firm as Giuliani and was put in his job by the Trump administration.