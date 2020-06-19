Confederate obelisk removed from Georgia square amid cheers

In Nashville, about two dozen Black men, most wearing suits, quietly stood arm in arm Friday morning in front of the city’s criminal courts. Behind them was a statue of Justice Adolpho Birch, the first African-American to serve as chief justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court.

In addition to the traditional cookouts and readings of the Emancipation Proclamation — the Civil War-era order that declared all slaves free in Confederate territory — Americans were marching, holding sit-ins, or car caravan protests.

NASHVILLE — A traditional day of celebration turned into one of protest Friday, as Americans marked Juneteenth, a holiday that long commemorated the emancipation of enslaved Blacks but that burst into the national conversation this year after widespread demonstrations against police brutality and racism.

Advertisement

Former President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Sept. 22, 1862, and it became effective the following Jan. 1. But it wasn’t enforced in many places until after the Civil War ended in April 1865. Word didn’t reach the last enslaved Black people until June 19 of that year, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to Galveston, Texas.

Most states and the District of Columbia now recognize Juneteenth, which is a blend of the words June and 19th, as a state holiday or day of recognition, like Flag Day. But in the wake of protests of George Floyd’s killing this year and against a backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic that has disproportionately harmed Black communities, more Americans — especially white Americans — are becoming familiar with the holiday and commemorating it.

As the protests force more and more Americans to grapple with racism in the country’s past and present, some places that didn’t already mark Juneteenth as a paid holiday moved in recent days to do so, including New York state and Huntington, W.Va.

Advertisement

In Louisiana, community and environmental groups won a court fight to hold a Juneteenth ceremony at a site archeologists have described as probably a cemetery for enslaved Blacks. The land is now being used to build a $9.4 billion chemical complex.

Philadelphia’s biggest Juneteenth parade and festival was canceled because of the virus outbreak, but several celebrations popped up, including a gathering of roughly 200 people, mostly Black men dressed in black T-shirts, who marched to a park.

Thousands of people gathered at an organized religious rally in downtown Atlanta, where speakers and attendees called for an end to racism.

In St. Petersburg, Fla., city officials and community members celebrated with the unveiling of a block-long, colorful mural that said “Black Lives Matter.’’

associated press

Officer involved in shooting of Breonna Taylor fired

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s mayor said Friday that one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor will be fired.

Mayor Greg Fischer said interim Louisville police Chief Robert Schroeder has started termination proceedings for Officer Brett Hankison. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.

Fischer said officials could not answer questions about the firing because of state law. He referred all questions to the Jefferson County attorney’s office.

Taylor, who was black, was shot eight times by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant during a March 13 narcotics investigation. No drugs were found at her home.

Sam Aguiar, an attorney for Taylor’s family, said the move was overdue.

Advertisement

“It’s about damn time,” Aguiar said. ‘‘This is an officer that’s plagued our streets and made this city worse for over a dozen years. . . . Let’s hope that this is a start to some good, strong criminal proceedings against Officer Hankison, because he definitely deserves to at least be charged.”

The Memphis police department this week said it would no longer use no-knock warrants.

associated press

Police foundation gives $500 bonuses to Atlanta officers

One day after a number of Atlanta police officers called in sick, prompting rumors of a mass walkout in protest of murder charges filed against a former officer, a police foundation announced Thursday that it had given every officer in the city a $500 bonus.

The bonuses, which reportedly total more than $2 million, are part of a broader effort to “stem attrition and boost morale,” the Atlanta Police Foundation said in a statement to local media outlets. In addition to the money, which was provided through donations, the foundation plans to replace at least 20 patrol cars that have been damaged during the ongoing protests that have consumed the city for weeks, WSB reported.

“We’re afraid of losing good police officers, our city losing good police officers,” Dave Wilkinson, the foundation’s president and CEO, told the news station.

Local leaders, including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and interim police chief Rodney Bryant, have spoken publicly about waning morale among police officers in recent days, in part due to the protests over racism and police brutality that have sparked intense anti-police sentiment in the city and nationwide.

Advertisement

washington post

LSU removes segrationist’s name from campus library

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana State University has stripped the name of Troy H. Middleton, a segregationist former president, from the main library on campus. Friday’s action came hours after the LSU board of supervisors unanimously voted for its removal.

Middleton was LSU president from 1951 until 1962. In news reports and letters from his time as president, Middleton said he didn’t want Black students on campus.

associated press

Tourist commission to drop ‘Plantation Country’ slogan

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana tourist commission is abandoning a promotion touting “New Orleans Plantation Country,” effective immediately.

Buddy Boe, the commission’s executive director, said Friday the new “Louisiana River Parishes” promotion will stress the region’s “whole story.” That includes architecture, cuisine, music, outdoor sports, and diverse cultures — as well as the cruel history of slavery on the region’s plantations.

associated press