Disney cancels Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party in 2020

Florida’s seven-day average in new cases was up 59 percent over the previous seven days. More than 3,100 Floridians have died in the pandemic.

According to the Florida Department of Health, 3,822 more people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the state’s total number of infections close to 90,000 as of Friday afternoon.

ORLANDO — Coronavirus infections continue to surge in Florida, where health officials Friday reported another single-day record in confirmed cases.

The new figures amplify concerns that Florida could become a new epicenter for COVID-19 as it spreads in areas that were largely spared in the early months of the outbreak.

Florida has posted multiple record daily highs in new cases in the past week, including Thursday, when the state reported 3,207 new infections.

Governor Ron DeSantis has attributed the spike in new cases to an expansion of testing, though health experts have said this alone probably does not fully explain such a sharp increase. The governor has also blamed the rise in part on outbreaks among migrant workers, an assertion that some officials have called inaccurate.

In a news conference Friday, DeSantis and hospital officials said hospitals were prepared to handle a potential influx of patients. The governor also stressed that the state had seen a “dramatic decline” in the average age of coronavirus patients.

Washington Post

Arizona cases continue to rise; new record set for third time in 4 days

PHOENIX — Arizona’s count of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surged again, setting the third record in four days for daily high numbers of new cases.

The state Department of Health Services reported 3,246 additional cases on Friday, increasing the statewide total to 46,689.

Arizona has also reported 1,312 deaths from the virus, including 41 reported on Friday.

The state has become a national coronavirus hot spot since Governor Doug Ducey lifted stay-home orders last month. Ducey on Wednesday reversed himself and allowed local governments to mandate use of face masks in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Tucson and Flagstaff are among cities that have imposed mandates, and the Phoenix City Council planned Friday to consider imposing one.

Associated Press

Apple closes stores as infection rates soar in certain regions

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Apple is closing 11 stores in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina that it had reopened just a few weeks ago as coronavirus infections rates in some regions in the United States begin to rise.

The decision announced Friday is another sign that the pandemic might prevent the economy from bouncing back as quickly as some states have been hoping. Those concerns sent stocks on Wall Street lower Friday.

Arizona and Florida have both experienced rising incidents of new cases and rates of those testing positive for COVID-19.

There were 286.7 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in Arizona over the past two weeks, which ranks first in the country for new cases per capita. The rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 1,024.1, or 143.1 percent.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Florida has increased by 1,422.7, or 144.4 percent,, according to researchers at John Hopkins University tracking the virus.

The Carolinas have also experienced an uptick, based on the John Hopkins data.

There were 179.3 new cases per 100,000 people in South Carolina over the past two weeks. The rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 495, or 213.0 percent.

In North Carolina, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 36.8 percent or 329.7 people per 100,000.

Associated Press

CDC warns tens of thousands more could die of virus in coming weeks

WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that the US death toll from the novel coronavirus could rise to as high as 145,000 by July 11, meaning as many as 26,000 Americans could die in the next few weeks.

This latest forecast was made from 21 individual predictions across the country, according to the CDC.

The forecast suggests the death toll could be between 129,000 and 145,000.

In some states, the number of deaths over the next four weeks are predicted to rise, including in Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, South Carolina, and Utah, the CDC said. In other states, the death rate is predicted to remain flat or slightly decrease.

As of Friday, at least 116,000 US residents who contracted COVID-19 have died.

Washington Post

Cuomo announces beginning of Phase 2 in New York

NEW YORK — For 111 consecutive days, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New York has directly addressed the residents of his state — and people around the country — about the threat of the novel coronavirus, the strain on health-care systems and the economy, and the toll the disease has taken on American lives.

On Friday, Cuomo delivered his final daily briefing and announced formally that New York City, once the pandemic’s epicenter, would enter Phase 2 of its reopening plan on Monday.

“Over the past three months we have done the impossible,” Cuomo said. “We are controlling the virus better than any state in the country, and any nation on the globe.… I am so incredibly proud of what we all did together and as a community. We reopened the economy and we saved lives — because it was never a choice between one or the other. It was always right to do both.”

“But COVID isn’t over,” Cuomo said. “We have to watch out for a second wave.”

As the state slowly reopens, the governor said officials are watching out for the possibility of infections coming from other states.

Washington Post