Oklahoma Supreme Court rejects legal bid to stop Trump’s Tulsa rally over coronavirus concerns

A lawsuit filed on behalf of local residents, business owners, and a community center in the historically Black neighborhood of Greenwood earlier this week had demanded that the arena adhere to social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or that the event be canceled. The Trump campaign has said it will take temperatures of supporters entering the 19,000-seat BOK Center and hand out masks, but face coverings are not required.

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Supreme Court Friday rejected an appeal of a lawsuit attempting to block President Trump from holding an indoor campaign rally here Saturday that many fear could worsen the spread of coronavirus, paving the way for the event to go on as planned.

The plaintiffs had sought a temporary injunction against ASM Global, the parent company of the entity that manages the BOK Center, ‘‘to protect against a substantial, imminent, and deadly risk to the community,’’ according to a copy of the complaint. Paul DeMuro, an attorney for the plaintiffs, had argued that it was ‘‘madness’’ to let the event proceed as new coronavirus cases in Tulsa are spiking.

The court said that the state’s June 1 reopening plan allowed business owners to use discretion over social distancing measures, and they were not mandatory as the plaintiffs had asserted.

Oklahoma’s new cases of the coronavirus have continued to skyrocket as the state reported its second-biggest daily increase in its case load Friday.

At least 359 new cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, were reported on Friday. That comes after Thursday’s report of a state-record 450 new cases, according to statistics on the Oklahoma State Department of Health website.

Tulsa County, Oklahoma’s second-most populous, continued to set the pace for the state’s new cases with 125 on Friday, bringing its outbreak total to 2,070, making it the first Oklahoma county to break 2,000 cases.

The court ruling came as thousands of Trump fans and protesters poured into this city in advance of Trump’s first campaign rally in months, authorities imposed a curfew as fears of potential violence mingled with anxiety about a spike in new cases of coronavirus.

Metal barricades went up around downtown and police cars began blocking off streets after Tulsa announced a last-minute curfew for the downtown area Thursday night that will continue through Friday and part of Saturday.

Officials cleared the area around the BOK Center, where Trump fans had been camping for days in the hopes of being among the first inside the Saturday night rally that is expected to draw far more than the 19,000-seat arena can hold.

Meanwhile, Tulsa’s Republican mayor, G.T. Bynum, rescinded a curfew he had imposed for the area around the BOK Center ahead of the rally. The curfew took effect Thursday night and was supposed to remain until Sunday morning. However, Trump tweeted Friday that he had spoken to Bynum and that the mayor told him he would rescind it.

Bynum said he got rid of the curfew at the request of the Secret Service. In his executive order establishing the curfew, Bynum said he was doing so at the request of law enforcement who had intelligence that “individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive and violent behavior in other states are planning to travel to the City of Tulsa for purposes of causing unrest in and around the rally.’’

About a mile from the arena, thousands of people gathered Friday for the Juneteeth celebration in Greenwood, once known as Black Wall Street, where an estimated 300 Black residents were killed by a white mob in 1921. Celebrants painted ‘‘Black Lives Matter’’ on the street in yellow paint, an echo of Washington, D.C.’s street mural in front of the White House.

Around the BOK Center early Friday, some people seemed on edge, even as vendors continued to hawk T-shirts and faces masks, and small clusters of people wearing MAGA hats and Trump T-shirts roamed the streets, taking photos.

‘‘The city is under siege,’’ said Kavin Ross, a photojournalist in Tulsa who has researched the 1921 Tulsa race massacre. He said Quik Trip convenience stores were boarded up and there was a National Guard presence on the streets.

About four blocks from the arena, dozens of people clustered in soggy lawn chairs and huddled under umbrellas and tents in the morning rain after being moved from their spots in front of the venue Thursday night.

Rick Frazier, 64, said he arrived in Tulsa from Ohio Tuesday around noon with a friend who had been to 36 Trump rallies. Frazier said he was fifth in line for what he said will be his 21st Trump rally.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale disputed the idea that the president’s supporters would cause unrest, saying on “Fox and Friends” Friday morning, ‘‘You know, I’ve been here since day one, and I’ve found all Trump supporters to be really, you know, caring, loving people that care about this country.’’

‘‘I think you see people coming in. They’re trying to disrupt. They’re trying to create scenes,’’ he added.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday no one in the administration has any reservations about going forward with the rally during the pandemic.

Asked why Trump is taking the risk of spreading infection, she said, ‘‘Look, I think we’re confident we can operate safely in Tulsa.’’

McEnany said she will be at the rally and will not wear a mask, which she said is a personal choice.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.