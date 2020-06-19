Trump says mail-in voting is his biggest re-election threat

President Trump said Friday that the biggest risk to his re-election efforts is mail-in voting, which he claims is rife with fraud that could cost him a win in November.

In an interview with Politico, Trump asserted that expanded absentee voting would hurt his candidacy. Democrats are pushing for more mail-in voting in response to the coronavirus, and in April, the president’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee launched a multimillion-dollar legal effort aimed at stopping them from altering voting laws across several states.

“My biggest risk is that we don’t win lawsuits,” Trump told Politico. “We have many lawsuits going all over. And if we don’t win those lawsuits, I think — I think it puts the election at risk.”