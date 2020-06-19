Twitter labels Trump video tweet as manipulated media as it cracks down on misinformation

The president tweeted a doctored version of a popular video that went viral in 2019 that showed two toddlers, one black and one white, hugging. In the version Trump shared, the video has been edited with ominous music and a fake CNN headline that says, ‘‘Terrified toddler runs from racist baby.’’

Twitter on Thursday evening took the rare step of appending a warning label to one of President Trump’s tweets after the company determined it violated its policies on manipulated media.

The video then cuts to the original clip of the children hugging, and then cuts to the message: ‘‘America is not the problem. Fake news is.’’

CNN responded to the edited Trump video on Twitter, saying it did cover the story ‘‘exactly as it happened.’’

The label is the latest flash point in a contentious debate over tech companies’ responsibility to police falsehoods and hoaxes spread by politicians on their platforms. It could worsen an already tense relationship between Silicon Valley and Trump, who has escalated his claims in recent weeks that social media titans are biased against conservatives.

Michael D. Cisneros, the father of one of the boys who posted the original video, pushed back on Trump’s version of the video. ‘‘He will not turn this loving, beautiful video to further his hate agenda,’’ he wrote in a Facebook post.

This is the third time that the company has announced that it would take action against one of the president’s tweets. Twitter has previously appended labels to a pair of Trump’s tweets that made misleading claims about mail-in ballots, as well as another post that said ‘‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts.’’

Washington Post