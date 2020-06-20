AP changes writing style to capitalize ‘b’ in Black

The news organization will also now capitalize Indigenous in reference to original inhabitants of a place.

The change conveys ‘‘an essential and shared sense of history, identity, and community among people who identify as Black, including those in the African diaspora and within Africa,’’ John Daniszewski, AP’s vice president of standards, said in a blog post Friday. “The lowercase black is a color, not a person.’’

The Associated Press changed its writing style guide Friday to capitalize the “b” in the term Black when referring to people in a racial, ethnic, or cultural context, weighing in on a hotly debated issue.

Advertisement

Daniszewski said the revisions aligned with long-standing identifiers such as Latino, Asian-American, and Native-American. He said the decision followed more than two years of research and debate among AP journalists and outside groups and thinkers.

“Our discussions on style and language consider many points, including the need to be inclusive and respectful in our storytelling and the evolution of language,’’ he wrote. “We believe this change serves those ends.’’

The AP said it expects to make a decision within a month on whether to capitalize the term white. Among the considerations are what that change might mean outside the United States.

A debate over capitalization of Black accelerated in many US newsrooms in recent weeks as journalists grappled with protests and sweeping changes in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police. The Boston Globe adopted that style in January.

The Los Angeles Times, USA Today, and NBC News last week embraced capitalization, and the National Association of Black Journalists urged other news organizations to follow.

The AP Stylebook of usage policies is highly influential in the industry, with many news organizations, as well as government and public relations agencies using it as a guide.

The death of Floyd, a Black man who died after a white police officer pressed a knee to his neck, sparked nationwide protests and lent momentum to a variety of social changes, from police reform and the public removal of Confederate statues to the capitalization of Black.

Advertisement

“It’s certainly long overdue,’’ said Doris Truong, director of training and diversity at the Poynter Institute, a journalism think tank. “It’s something that people who are Black have been calling for for a long time.’’

The Seattle Times and The Boston Globe both changed their practices to capitalize Black. The Globe explained that the word has evolved from a description of a person’s skin color to signify a race and culture, and deserves the uppercase treatment much the way other ethnic terms do.