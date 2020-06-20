‘Into the Wild’ bus, seen as a danger, is airlifted from the Alaskan wild

Abandoned on the Stampede Trail near Denali National Park, the bus had become a pilgrimage site. It was revered by travelers around the world who had read the book or seen the 2007 movie, “Into the Wild,” directed by Sean Penn. But it had also become a hazard, luring hikers into forbidding territory.

It was known as “Bus 142” and the “Magic Bus,” and the rusty green-and-white vehicle had exerted a dangerous and almost talismanic power over hikers for nearly a quarter century — ever since the book “Into the Wild” immortalized Christopher McCandless’s solitary odyssey and lonely death in the Alaskan outback.

Advertisement

Two travelers drowned in the Teklanika River while trying to reach the bus, in 2010 and 2019. At least 15 others have had to be rescued while trying to retrace McCandless’s journey, according to the Alaska National Guard.

On Thursday, state officials finally decided to remove the “Into the Wild” bus from the Alaskan wild.

A team of Alaska Army National Guard pilots, flight engineers, crew chiefs, and mechanics took a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to the bus’s decadeslong resting place.

After clearing away vegetation, they cut holes in the bus’s roof and floor and hooked straps to its frame. An Alaska Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter then hoisted the bus into the air, flying it to a gravel pit, where it was loaded onto a trailer and driven to a “safe location,” according to Dan Saddler, a spokesman for the Alaska Department of Natural Resources.

The crew also removed a suitcase from the bus that held sentimental value to the McCandless family, according to the Alaska Army National Guard.

Carine McCandless, McCandless’s youngest sister, said the suitcase did not belong to her brother but may have contained journals she and others had left behind on their own journeys to the bus.

Advertisement

Saddler said state officials were considering making it available for public display.

“Mostly,” he said, “we’re glad that we’ve taken action that will avoid future deaths and injuries and search-and-rescue costs.”

Carine McCandless said she was stunned and “just overwhelmed with emotions” when the commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources called her Thursday to tell her that the bus had been hauled away.

McCandless is the author of her own memoir, “The Wild Truth,” which depicts a physically abusive, chaotic childhood that both siblings were forced to conceal.

“Though I am saddened by the news, the decision made by Alaska DNR was with good intentions toward public safety, and it was certainly their decision to make,” McCandless wrote in an e-mail. “Bus 142 did not belong to Chris, and it doesn’t belong to his family. As for those that followed in his footsteps to where it rested, at the end of the day, their journey wasn’t about a bus.”

The bus was originally used by the city of Fairbanks to transport commuters. Around 1960, it was hauled into the wilderness by Yutan Construction Co. to house employees during the construction of a pioneer access road, according to the Alaska Department of Natural Resources. It was abandoned when the road was completed.

Christopher McCandless, 24, died alone in the bus in August 1992. The son of a well-off East Coast family, he had donated virtually all the money in his bank account to Oxfam, a charity dedicated to fighting poverty, and had driven west before abandoning his car and burning the cash he had left.

Advertisement

Before he died, from starvation aggravated by accidental poisoning, he had survived for more than 110 days on nothing but a 10-pound sack of rice and what he could hunt and forage in the unforgiving taiga.

In 1996, writer Jon Krakauer chronicled McCandless’s life and death in “Into the Wild,” a national bestseller.