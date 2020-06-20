Latest US monuments toppled: Grant, national anthem writer

On the East Coast, more statues honoring Confederates who tried to break away from the United States more than 150 years ago were toppled.

In Seattle, predawn violence erupted Saturday in a protest zone largely abandoned by police, with one person was fatally shot and another critically injured.

SAN FRANCISCO — Protesters tore down more statues across the United States, expanding the razing in a San Francisco park to the writer of America’s national anthem and the general who won the country’s Civil War.

But several were removed at the order of North Carolina’s Democratic governor, who said he was trying to avoid violent clashes or injuries from toppling the heavy monuments erected by white supremacists that he said do not belong in places like the state capitol grounds that are for all people.

The statues are falling amid continuing antiracism demonstrations following the May 25 police killing in Minneapolis of George Floyd, the Black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck and whose death galvanized protesters around the globe to rally against police brutality and racism.

In San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park along the Pacific Ocean, protesters sprayed red paint and wrote “slave owner” on pedestals before using ropes to bring down the statues and drag them down grassy slopes, amid cheers and applause.

The statues targeted included a bust of Ulysses Grant, who was the US president after he was the general who finally beat the Confederates and ended the Civil War.

Protesters said Grant owned slaves. He married into a slave-owning family, but had no problem fighting to end slavery.

Also torn down in the San Francisco park was a statue of Francis Scott Key, who wrote the “Star Spangled Banner.” Key owned slaves.

In Seattle, authorities were investigating what led to the shooting in the area known as CHOP, which stands for the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone. Police released few other details about the shooting.

In Washington, D.C., and Raleigh, N.C,, it was another night of tearing down Confederate statues. In the nation’s capital, demonstrators toppled the 11-foot statue of Albert Pike, the only statue in the city of a Confederate general. Then they set a bonfire and stood around it in a circle as the statue burned, chanting, “No justice, no peace!” and “No racist police!”

Two statues of two Confederate soldiers that were part of a larger obelisk were torn down Friday night by protesters in Raleigh.

Saturday morning, official work crews came to the North Carolina capitol to remove two more Confederate statues. One statue was dedicated to the women of the Confederacy, and another was placed by the United Daughters of the Confederacy honoring Henry Wyatt, the first North Carolinian killed in battle in the Civil War, news outlets reported.