Soaring sales for $4,500 puzzles? In a lockdown, it all fits

It was a quirk of the lockdown that, after years of mild interest, the public was hungry for puzzles. And with inventory on Amazon low and big puzzle makers forced to halt operations, determined shoppers found Par and put in their orders.

The company’s owners — John Madden, a retired wallpaper hanger, and his 38-year-old son, Justin — quickly realized that the pandemic had given them a rare opportunity.

The change was as sudden as it was baffling. For some reason, Par Puzzles — an 88-year-old boutique operation on Long Island that sold handcrafted jigsaw puzzles for as much as $4,500 — was doing big business.

Advertisement

It was a lot of work for such a small business. “Off the charts,” John Madden said.

Justin Madden, who splits the handiwork with his father, described a chaotic April and May. “Hustling, day and night, seven days a week,” he said. “It meant hands and fingers that were literally worn down to the nub.”

The Maddens make jigsaw puzzles the old-fashioned way: by cutting pieces from slabs of wood “free form,” without drawing any shapes in advance. An 800-piece puzzle can take four days to make using one of the 1930s-era scroll saws in the Maddens’ workshop.

“Our creations are a one of a kind,” Justin Madden said. “I can never cut, and he can never cut, the same puzzle twice.”

Making puzzles this way takes Zen-like concentration. “Every single piece is an opportunity to ruin the whole puzzle,” Justin Madden said. If the saw snaps a piece, for example, cutting a duplicate may not be possible. That’s the case when working with a rare poster; there is no second poster from which to cut.

Yet this is the very method used by the company since its origins during the Depression, when it was founded in 1932 by two unemployed New Yorkers.

Advertisement

The men, Frank Ware, an ad director, and John Henriques, who sold real estate, had lost their jobs and turned to cutting jigsaw puzzles, which had just become a national craze.

The puzzles produced in that era were often simple and made from cheap cardboard. Ware and Henriques had something else in mind for Par.

“They decided to go the high route and cater to the rich and famous,” said Anne D. Williams, a retired Bates College professor and the author of “The Jigsaw Puzzle, Piecing Together a History.”

The two men took to cutting puzzles from prints by modern artists — Picasso, Dalí, and Léger, among others — and from posters they collected from theaters, circuses, and even travel agencies. They were especially drawn to sleek advertisements for airlines and railroads.

Not only were Par puzzles handmade, they were also difficult to put together, arriving in a mysterious black box. Even today, a picture of the puzzle is not provided.

The company’s creations were also whimsical. Mixed in with the odd-shaped pieces were those of recognizable figures — a ballerina en pointe, a movie director shouting into a megaphone, a burglar fleeing with a sack — a selection of which were cleverly inserted into each puzzle. There was always a seahorse, Par’s emblem.

Par’s founders made puzzles until the 1970s, after which the business was passed to a series of apprentices, including John Madden. He came to puzzle making at 23 after working as a wallpaper hanger.

Advertisement

When the financial crisis hit in 2008, Justin Madden, then 26 and living in California, lost his job as a bond trader. Just as Par’s founders had done in the Depression, he decided to give puzzle-making a try. His father was a willing teacher.

Working together, the Maddens increased their output to around 80 custom puzzles a year. Then they hit a wall.

“Our pricing pushes us out of the comfort level of most Americans,” Justin Madden said. “Our cheapest puzzle is around $900, and typical middle-class gifts are not $900.”

For now, the Maddens are happy that Par’s orders tripled this spring to 35, a result of these extraordinary times.“We had a chance to show people what Par Puzzles are like,” Justin Madden said.