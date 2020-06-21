Behind Biden’s evolution on LGBTQ rights

But today, Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, has so completely identified himself with positions embraced by LGBTQ leaders that his history on gay rights has faded into the mist. If he is elected president, said Chad Griffin, a political consultant and longtime gay rights leader, Biden, the former vice president, will be the “most pro-equality president we have ever had.”

Joe Biden voted for the Defense of Marriage Act in 1996, blocking federal recognition of same-sex marriages. Two years earlier, he voted to cut off federal funds to schools that teach the acceptance of homosexuality. In 1973, Biden, in an off-handed response to a question, wondered if homosexuals in the military or government were potential security risks.

Advertisement

Biden’s evolution was on vivid display last week as he celebrated the Supreme Court decision protecting LGBTQ workers from job discrimination. So were his differences with President Trump, who barely acknowledged the ruling, and the Republican National Committee, which still supports the party platform from 2016 that opposes same-sex marriage and supports conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth.

Biden’s shifting views over the course of his political career illustrate the extent to which the Democratic Party has changed as it sought to keep pace with Americans, especially younger ones, who have dismissed traditional stances on issues like same-sex marriage. Biden has managed to not only keep pace with these evolving views, but on same-sex marriage, he was a step ahead of many of his fellow Democrats.

This has been the case despite the nuances of his record over the last 50 years, his centrist politics in a party that is moving to the left, and his age. Biden, 77, grew up in an era when homosexuality, the word routinely used at the time, was often viewed as a sin and even a crime.

Advertisement

He can slip into dated generalizations about gay and lesbian life, as he did in an interview with Anderson Cooper at an LGBTQ town hall event on CNN last year. Talking about what San Francisco was like “15, 20 years ago,” he said that the city, with its large community of gay men and lesbians, was “all about, well, you know, gay bathhouses,” adding, “It’s all about round-the-clock sex.”

He has repeatedly told a story, recounted with variations on details of the moment, of seeing two men kiss when he was a teenager and his father saying: “Joey, it’s simple. They love each other.”

For all of the current unease with him on the left, Biden was the highest-ranking Democrat to initially endorse same-sex marriage, disclosing his position in a television interview in May 2012 that helped prod President Obama to take the same position in an interview a few days later.

“There’s no political barometer that would have told him to get ahead of the White House on this,” said Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., who is gay and ran against Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination.

But in voting for the Defense of Marriage Act, a bill that was passed with overwhelming support from both parties and signed by President Clinton, Biden, then a Delaware senator, lent his name to legislation that came to be known as one of the biggest legislative setbacks for the gay rights movement in its history. His musing about gay men and lesbians as security risks in 1973, and his support for a measure restricting how homosexuality was presented to schoolchildren, reflects the kind of attitudes that gay and lesbian activists had to battle during the early decades of the movement.

Advertisement

“Did Joe Biden evolve on the issue of marriage like most of the rest of the country?” said Sarah McBride, a longtime transgender activist who grew up in Delaware and was close to Biden’s late son, Beau Biden. “Yes. Frankly, we should want leaders with big minds and open hearts who are willing to evolve and, in the case of Joe Biden, bring the country along.”

Evan Wolfson, who founded the advocacy group Freedom to Marry and was a leader in the campaign for same-sex marriage, said his organization had specifically sought Biden’s backing, saying that he had over the years shown a willingness to hear arguments and to change his thinking.

“When people criticize him as not being the most liberal, the most progressive, the candidate they might have first wanted and so on, he will find a principled center-left place and move toward it,” Wolfson said.

“He voted wrong on that in the ’90s,” Wolfson said of Biden’s support of the Defense of Marriage Act. “But he never spoke in discriminatory ways, and he kept his mind and heart open.”

Trump’s administration, by contrast, urged the Supreme Court, unsuccessfully, not to extend the 1964 Civil Rights Act’s protections against workplace discrimination to gay and transgender people. This month, the administration moved to roll back protections for transgender people against discrimination by doctors, hospitals, and insurance companies. And his administration has repeatedly nominated federal judges with records opposing LGBTQ rights.

Advertisement

In 2006, Biden said “marriage is between a man and a woman,” and in his 2008 vice-presidential debate with Sarah Palin, he asserted that he opposed “redefining from a civil side what constitutes marriage.” But his later decision to jump out front on same-sex marriage erased, for the most part, concerns LGBTQ leaders had about those statements and his vote on the Defense of Marriage Act, particularly given Trump’s record.

“If we established purity tests for elected officials, nobody would pass,” said Emily Hecht-McGowan, who served as director for LGBTQ equality at the Biden Foundation, a nonprofit group, until it was disbanded in 2019 when he began his presidential run. “If we keep holding up our elected officials to these purity tests, we will never grow as a nation.”

Griffin, the political consultant, said he was not bothered by the Defense of Marriage Act vote that, he noted, was “25, 26 years ago, when I was 19 years old and still in the closet.”

“Joe Biden has had 25 years since then to establish his own record and legacy,” he said. “I do not think that anyone can define Joe Biden by a vote 25 years ago when he has literally spent more than a decade championing LGBTQ rights.”