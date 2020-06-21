Biden’s $80.8 million outpaced Trump’s fund-raising in May

It was a reversal of fortunes for the former vice president and a testament both to his growing support among small donors — more than half his donors in May were new to the campaign — and the advantages of his first full month of fund-raising in concert with the DNC, in chunks of up to $620,000 per donor.

NEW YORK — Joe Biden, whose campaign had long struggled to raise money, zoomed past President Trump’s fund-raising machine in May for the first time, pulling in $80.8 million together with the Democratic National Committee, about 10 percent more than the $74 million Trump raised with the Republican Party.

The $80.8 million that Biden raised was roughly one-third more than he raised in April, when Trump edged him slightly. The campaigns took in a total of nearly $155 million in May — about $5 million per day — despite a health and economic crisis that has put more than 40 million Americans out of work and sent unemployment claims soaring.

Tom Perez, chair of the Democratic National Committee, said the party was raising big sums both from small donors online and with traditional big contributors. “Quite frankly, we’re hitting it in both ways,” he said in an interview.

Biden and the DNC raised more than $34.4 million in online contributions in May through ActBlue, the Democrats’ main portal to process such contributions.

Trump still maintains a sizable cash-on-hand advantage over Biden and the Democrats, and his campaign is well on pace to surpass more than $1 billion raised in total this summer, having already collected $817 million.

Biden’s fund-raising surge coincides with a strengthening position in the polls, as he has opened up a lead not only in national surveys but in many key battleground states. In the last two months, Trump has been advertising on television in eight states, all of which he won in 2016. Biden’s campaign made its first TV purchase of the general election Friday.

Trump’s campaign committee spent more than twice as much as Biden’s in May, $24.5 million compared with $11.7 million. The vast majority of Trump’s spending, $19.8 million, went to a media-buying firm, American Made Media Consultants.

The main super political action committee supporting Trump, America First Action, was outraised more than 3-to-1 in May by the largest pro-Biden super PAC, Priorities USA, $7.5 million to $2.4 million. Nearly all of the pro-Trump super PAC’s funds came from two donors who have served in the administration: $1 million from Linda McMahon, the former head of the Small Business Administration; and Woody Johnson, the ambassador to Britain. (America First Action still maintained a $10.3 million cash-on-hand advantage.)

Priorities USA took in $2 million from James H. Simons, a New York hedge-fund billionaire, as well as $500,000 each from John Pritzker, who runs an investment firm in California, and David E. Shaw, a scientist who served as an adviser on science to President Clinton and President Obama.

The campaigns disclosed their fund-raising to authorities Saturday evening just as Trump was headed to a rally in Tulsa, Okla., part of his effort to revive in-person campaign events.