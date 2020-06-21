1 man dead, 11 people wounded in Minneapolis shooting

The shooting broke out shortly after midnight in the city’s Uptown neighborhood, a nightlife hub with bars, restaurants, and retail. Police first said 10 people had been shot with “various severity levels of injuries,” but revised their total upward in a tweet posted just after 3 a.m. The man died at the hospital, not at the scene, they said. None of the other injuries were considered life-threatening.

MINNEAPOLIS — A shooting in a popular Minneapolis nightlife area early Sunday left one man dead and 11 people wounded in a chaotic scene that sent people ducking into restaurants and other businesses for cover.

Advertisement

Police said they believe there was more than one shooter, described only as “individuals on foot.” No one was in custody, and police have not said what may have prompted the shooting. All of the injured were adults.

In video posted to Facebook that showed the immediate aftermath, screams could be heard as small crowds of people gathered, with some crouched over people lying on the pavement before police officers on bicycles showed up to attend to them.

The Uptown area is about 3 miles west of the Minneapolis commercial area hit by rioting in the wake of George Floyd’s May 25 death after being arrested by Minneapolis police.

ASSOCIATED PRESS