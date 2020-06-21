Nadler dismisses idea of impeaching Trump over Bolton allegations

Bolton suggested in his book that Congress should have investigated Trump for his use of trade negotiations and attempted interference in criminal inquiries to further his political interests, far beyond the one episode in which he sought to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.

“The Senate Republicans were not interested in any evidence,” Representative Jerrold Nadler of New York, who is chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said in an interview on the CNN program “State of the Union.” “They were corrupt in that respect.”

The chairman of the House committee that originates impeachment articles said Sunday that it would be a waste of time to try again to impeach President Trump because Senate Republicans were too “corrupt” to consider statements made in a new book by John Bolton, the president’s former national security adviser.

Advertisement

The book’s revelations were met with frustration from Capitol Hill Democrats, who were angry that the former national security adviser waited until the release of his book — for which he was reportedly paid $2 million — to accuse Trump of misdeeds that went far beyond those for which he was impeached. At the same time, Republicans pushed back against the book’s claims as either false or motivated by money.

After Nadler’s appearance on CNN, Peter Navarro, Trump’s trade adviser, appeared on the program and disputed several claims in Bolton’s book. He also said the former national security adviser revealed “highly classified” information and should face legal consequences.

“That guy should be turning in his seersucker suit for an orange jumpsuit,” Navarro said. “John Bolton has put highly classified information sprinkled throughout a very large book. I predict this: He will not only not get the profits from that book, but he risks a jail sentence.”

Democratic leaders did express some interest Sunday in calling Bolton to testify before Congress. During his interview, Nadler at first said he was “not interested” in hearing testimony from Bolton but later said his committee “may” call the former national security adviser to hear more information about allegations that Trump considered interfering in an investigation of a state-owned Turkish bank.

Advertisement

“The president has done a lot of impeachable things, including what Bolton’s talking about,” Nadler said. “But we have an election coming up. We know the Republicans in the Senate will not entertain an impeachment in any event. That would at this point be a waste of time and effort.”

Nadler also said he believed that Attorney General William Barr deserved impeachment over the recent dismissal of federal prosecutor Geoffrey Berman, whose office put Trump’s former personal lawyer in prison.

“He certainly deserves impeachment,” Nadler said of Barr. “Again, that’s a waste of time because the Republicans in the Senate won’t look at that. We have other ways of getting at this.”

On other shows Sunday Democratic leaders condemned Bolton’s conduct but said he might be called to air details of his book during hearings.

Representative Adam Schiff, a California Democrat who chairs the Intelligence Committee, accused Bolton of “cowardice” and “greed” but said that he, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and others in leadership would consider their next steps.

“We do need, I think, to expose the length and breadth of this president’s depravity and how much it is endangering the country,” Schiff said on the NBC program “Meet the Press.” “Those facts are going to need to come out.”

Advertisement

Representative Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat, appeared to rule out another impeachment.

“We litigated the question of impeachment,” Jeffries said. “Donald Trump is impeached and forever will be.”

Jeffries, chairman of the Democratic caucus and one of the impeachment managers who presented the charges against Trump in the Senate trial, also criticized Bolton for refusing to testify in the House’s impeachment inquiry.

“He is a political opportunist and a profiteer; he had the opportunity to step forward,” Jeffries said on the ABC program “This Week.” “And he declined.”