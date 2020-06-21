Police say 9 shot, wounded at party in Syracuse, N.Y.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Nine people were shot at a large party in Syracuse, authorities said, and one victim, a 17-year-old boy, was in critical condition Sunday.
No one was immediately taken into custody, and Syracuse police Chief Kenton Buckner said that the investigation was in its early stages.
Syracuse officers had arrived just before 9 p.m. for reports of a stolen car, but responding officers were told by people at the scene that shots had been fired into the crowd of a ‘‘few hundred,’’ Buckner said. The police chief said his officers didn’t hear the gunshots.
In addition to the 17-year-old, who was shot in the head, the shooting victims ranged in age from 18 to 53, Syracuse police said in a news release. They were expected to survive.
A woman who identified herself as the party’s hostess told the Post-Standard of Syracuse that she has celebrated the birthday of her son, Ryedell Davis, every year for 14 years.
“I’ve had a birthday party for my son every year, and this never happened,” Annetta Peterson said.
Witnesses told the newspaper that several hundred people had gathered for food and music, but shots rang out shortly before the party was to end at 9 p.m.
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said no city permits were granted for the event.
