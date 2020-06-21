Police say 9 shot, wounded at party in Syracuse, N.Y.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Nine people were shot at a large party in Syracuse, authorities said, and one victim, a 17-year-old boy, was in critical condition Sunday.

No one was immediately taken into custody, and Syracuse police Chief Kenton Buckner said that the investigation was in its early stages.

Syracuse officers had arrived just before 9 p.m. for reports of a stolen car, but responding officers were told by people at the scene that shots had been fired into the crowd of a ‘‘few hundred,’’ Buckner said. The police chief said his officers didn’t hear the gunshots.