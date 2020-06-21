Trump campaign, Democrats joust over Tulsa rally turnout

In the days leading up to Saturday night’s rally — President Trump’s first since March — the president’s reelection campaign repeatedly touted figures suggesting that as many as 1 million people had signed up to attend. But the crowd did not fill the 19,000-seat BOK Center, with swaths of upper-level seating left empty, and plans for a presidential speech in an outdoor overflow area were abruptly canceled as few attendees filled the space.

Reporters on site also saw little evidence of attendees being blocked from going to the event.

The Trump campaign on Sunday sought to blame concerns about protesters for the lower-than-expected turnout at the president’s rally in Tulsa, even though the campaign itself had raised expectations about attendance by touting the number of people who had signed up for tickets online.

Advertisement

There were just under 6,200 people in the arena, the Tulsa Fire Marshal’s Office said Sunday. Trump’s campaign rallies have typically attracted more than 10,000 people, and some have drawn two or three times that many — although the president has a habit of inflating his crowd numbers to cast his popularity as even greater.

In an interview on ‘‘Fox News Sunday,’’ campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp argued that turnout was lower than expected because Trump supporters were afraid of protests outside the venue turning violent.

Pressed by host Chris Wallace on the fact that the Trump campaign itself had raised expectations about high attendance numbers, Schlapp replied, ‘‘There were people and families that couldn’t bring their children because of concerns of the protesters.’’

Schlapp also emphasized that the online reach of the event was ‘‘far and wide,’’ saying that more than 5.3 million people viewed it on the campaign’s digital media channels. The White House similarly fell back on claims about online viewership in January 2017 when faced with questions about the low crowd numbers for Trump’s inauguration.

Advertisement

Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, issued a statement Sunday morning pushing back against reports that some TikTok users and K-pop fans had sought to sabotage the rally by reserving tickets they didn’t plan to use.

The campaign had weeded out ‘‘tens of thousands’’ of bogus cellphone numbers ahead of the rally, Parscale said, but ‘‘these phony ticket requests never factor into our thinking’’ for possible crowd size.

‘‘The fact is that a week’s worth of the fake news media warning people away from the rally because of COVID and protesters, coupled with recent images of American cities on fire, had a real impact on people bringing their families and children to the rally,’’ Parscale said.

Outside the rally venue Saturday night, one group of protesters blocked one of three entrances for about 15 minutes — but by that point, most people had already entered the arena’s outer perimeter.

By the time Trump took the stage, there had been tense verbal confrontations outside but no reports of violence. Civilians carrying military-style rifles and pistols wandered amid the crowds, claiming they wanted to keep people safe, while Tulsa police and National Guard troops restrained and separated opposing sides.

Symone Sanders, a senior adviser to former vice president Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, sharply criticized the Trump campaign’s decision to hold the rally amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The sign-up page for the rally, for instance, contained a disclaimer noting that attendees ‘‘voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19’’ and agree not to hold the campaign or venue liable should they get sick. Fears that the rally could accelerate the spread of the virus were underscored when six members of the Trump campaign advance team tested positive.

Advertisement

Trump’s ‘‘debacle of a rally last night will long be remembered,’’ Sanders said on ‘‘Fox News Sunday,’’ arguing that the ‘‘most damning thing’’ was the president’s statement that he had asked members of his administration to slow down coronavirus testing to keep case numbers down.

A White House official told The Washington Post that Trump had been joking.

‘‘This is an appalling attempt to lessen the numbers only to make him look good,’’ Sanders said, describing Trump’s rally remarks as ‘‘the admission of the president that he slowed testing for his political benefit.’’

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates also skewered the president over his rally turnout.

‘‘Donald Trump has abdicated leadership and it is no surprise that his supporters have responded by abandoning him,’’ Bates said in a statement.