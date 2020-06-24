Alabama history agency admits perpetuating systemic racism

Some Guardsmen who were mobilized weeks ago had transitioned back to supporting efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic but will now return to the civil disturbance mission, Clapper said.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt requested the Guardsmen to bolster the National Park Police, said Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Craig Clapper, a D.C. Guard spokesman. The Guardsmen were posted at an armory awaiting directions for when and where they will be used, Clapper said.

WASHINGTON — The Army activated about 400 unarmed members of the Washington, D.C., National Guard to ‘‘prevent any defacing or destruction’’ of monuments, defense officials said Wednesday, as protests over police violence continue alongside efforts to pull down statues in the capital.

The troops may have face shields for personal protection but did not have tear gas or pepper spray as of Wednesday afternoon, Clapper said.

Demonstrators in Washington and other cities have targeted statues and monuments in recent weeks following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police last month, prompting a reckoning of the role that race and racism has a played in US history.

Many of the markers were dedicated to Confederate leaders. But on Monday, protesters decrying President Andrew Jackson’s brutal displacement of Native Americans attached ropes to a bronze statue of him in Lafayette Square, across from the White House, to try to tear it down. Law enforcement stopped their efforts.

President Trump said Tuesday that protesters would be met with ‘‘serious force’’ if they tried to establish an autonomous zone at Lafayette Square and that federal officials would seek long sentences for anyone who toppled statues or vandalized monuments.

One emerging flash point is the Emancipation Statue in Lincoln Park, a federally controlled space in Northeast Washington. The statute depicts a freed slave kneeling at the feet of President Abraham Lincoln.

Washington Post

Rioters in Wisconsin target statues, official buildings

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s governor activated the National Guard on Wednesday to protect state properties after a night of violence that included the toppling of two statues outside the state Capitol and an attack on a state senator.

Rioters also threw a Molotov cocktail into a government building and attempted to break into the Capitol Tuesday night, only to be repelled by pepper spray from police stationed inside. The violence broke out as a group of 200 to 300 people protested the arrest of a Black man who shouted at restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat.

The violence unfolded in a city long known as a liberal bastion with a long history of protest, dating back to student demonstrations on the University of Wisconsin campus in the 1960s. About 100,000 people protested in 2011 over then-Governor Scott Walker’s anti-union proposals.

The violence started Tuesday after Madison police arrested a protester who came to a restaurant across the street from the Capitol with a bat on his shoulder. Video released by Madison police shows the man, Devenore Johnson, talking through a megaphone while walking around the restaurant’s outdoor patio and inside, saying he’s “disturbing” the restaurant and talking about God and the police before walking out.

On another video released by police, as many as five officers can be seen taking Johnson to the sidewalk and carrying him to a police squad car after he resisted arrest.

Associated Press

Police chief offers to resign over failure to disclose case

The police chief of Tucson, Ariz., abruptly offered to resign on Wednesday while releasing a video in which a 27-year-old Latino man, Carlos Ingram Lopez, died in police custody two months ago.

The video, taken by police officers’ body cameras and not made public until Wednesday, depicts a gruesome episode on April 21. Before his death, Lopez is seen handcuffed while pleading repeatedly in English and Spanish for water and for his nana, or grandmother.

Chief Chris Magnus said officers did not use a chokehold on Lopez. But he said officers violated training guidelines when they restrained the victim in a prone position, face down, for about 12 minutes before Lopez went into cardiac arrest and died at the scene.

The autopsy report said the cause of death was a combination of physical restraint and cardiac arrest involving cocaine intoxication. Three officers resigned from the department, Magnus said.

The disclosure of Lopez’s death comes at a time when many Latinos around the United States are calling for changes in how police treat their communities, echoing similar calls by Blacks.

Mayor Regina Romero of Tucson appeared shaken while discussing Lopez’s death at a news conference Wednesday.

“I am deeply troubled and outraged,” said Romero, who is the first Latina to serve as mayor of the heavily Latino city.

Two of the officers who resigned are white and one is African American, said Lane Santa Cruz of the City Council.

Magnus’s offer to resign seemed to catch Romero, who was standing by his side, by surprise. She said she would examine the details of what happened before taking action.

New YOrk Times

South Carolina removes statue of Confederate official

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The historic South Carolina city of Charleston removed a symbol of its legacy on Wednesday, after crews labored night and day to take away a statue honoring John C. Calhoun, an early vice president whose zealous defense of slavery led the nation toward civil war.

But the larger-than-life figure of Calhoun — known as ‘‘The Cast-Iron Man” in the early 1800s for his unbending support of Southern states’ rights — proved to be difficult to dislodge. After a nightlong struggle, contractors resorted to a diamond cutter to slice through a metal base securing his statue to a pedestal that towers more than 100 feet over a downtown square along Calhoun Street.

What had been expected to be a relatively quick task dragged on more than 16 hours before the statue was lowered down late Wednesday afternoon as dozens cheered.

Charleston’s council and mayor voted unanimously Tuesday to move it to “an appropriate site where it will be protected and preserved.”

“I believe that we are setting a new chapter, a more equitable chapter, in our city’s history,” said Mayor John Tecklenburg.

Associated Press

Mich. man seeks apology in arrest via facial recognition

DETROIT — A Black man who says he was unjustly arrested because facial recognition technology mistakenly identified him as a suspected shoplifter is calling for a public apology from Detroit police, and for the department to abandon its use of the controversial technology.

The complaint by Robert Williams is a rare challenge from someone who not only experienced an erroneous face recognition hit but was able to discover that it was responsible for his subsequent legal troubles.

The Wednesday complaint filed on Williams’s behalf alleges that his Michigan driver license photo — kept in a statewide image repository — was incorrectly flagged as a likely match to a shoplifting suspect. Investigators had scanned grainy surveillance camera footage of an alleged 2018 theft inside a Shinola watch store in midtown Detroit, police records show.

That led to what Williams describes as a humiliating January arrest in front of his wife and young daughters on their front lawn in the Detroit suburb of Farmington Hills.

Associated Press

History agency admits they promoted systematic racism

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama’s main state history agency, spurred by nationwide protests against racial injustice, is acknowledging that it helped perpetuate systemic racism for generations by promoting Confederate narratives while ignoring those of Black people.

A “statement of recommitment” issued Tuesday by the Alabama Department of Archives and History says the state agency was founded in 1901, the year Alabama’s current Constitution was approved, to both preserve records and promote “lost cause” ideals favored by Southern whites