Justice Dept. officials testify on politicization under Barr

Aaron S.J. Zelinsky, a career prosecutor who worked on the Russia investigation, told the House Judiciary Committee that senior law enforcement officials intervened to seek a more lenient prison sentence for Trump’s longtime friend Roger Stone for political reasons. And John W. Elias, a senior career official in the antitrust division, charged that supervisors improperly used their powers to investigate the marijuana industry and a deal between California and four major automakers.

WASHINGTON — Two Justice Department officials delivered stinging congressional testimony on Wednesday, accusing political appointees of intervening in criminal and antitrust cases to serve the personal interests of President Trump and Attorney General William P. Barr.

It was highly unusual for current officials to testify before Congress and criticize department leadership. Democrats say the hearing is part of a broader investigation into Barr’s leadership of the department — work that has taken on added relevance in recent days, after Trump agreed to fire the federal prosecutor in Manhattan who has led several investigations into his associates.

A department spokeswoman, Kerri Kupec, pushed back on Zelinsky’s account, saying that Barr determined that the sentencing recommendation for Stone was “excessive and inconsistent with similar cases.” She added that Zelinsky’s testimony was “based on his own interpretation of events and hearsay [at best], not firsthand knowledge.”

Donald Ayer, who was deputy attorney general under President George Bush before he was ousted and replaced by Barr in that role in 1990, also testified, saying that the actions alleged by the whistleblowers “are totally undermining public trust in the system.”

“We’re on the way to something far worse than Watergate,” said Ayer, who has been among Barr’s sharpest critics. “It’s becoming very transparent many things are being done essentially for reasons that are completely unrelated to the merits of the case.”

The hearing played out in the wake of a surprise ruling Wednesday morning by an appeals court panel that ordered the immediate dismissal of the case against Michael T. Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser. Barr had ordered that case dropped last month, even though Flynn had twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about phone calls with the Russian ambassador — another move that critics of Barr have portrayed as favoritism to a presidential ally. (The ruling could still be appealed.)

Zelinsky was among four career prosecutors who withdrew in protest from the Stone case after political appointees at the Justice Department overrode their recommendation that Stone receive seven to nine years in prison, in line with standard sentencing guidelines.

Stone had been convicted of committing seven felonies to impede a congressional inquiry that threatened Trump. The day after prosecutors made their request, Trump attacked the request on Twitter as unjust. Later that day, the department submitted a new, more lenient recommendation to the judge deciding what punishment to impose.

Kupec said that Barr did not discuss intervening in the case with the president or anyone else at the White House.

Days before the intervention, Barr had maneuvered the Senate-confirmed US attorney for the District of Columbia, Jessie K. Liu, out of her role and installed in her place as acting US attorney a close aide from his own office, Timothy Shea.

Zelinsky said he was told that Shea “was receiving heavy pressure from the highest levels of the Department of Justice” and complied because he was “afraid of” Trump. At one point, he said, a supervisor instructed him and other line prosecutors that they could be fired if they did not comply.

“In the United States of America, we do not prosecute people based on politics and we don’t cut them a break based on politics,” Zelinsky said. “But that wasn’t what happened here. Roger Stone was treated differently because of politics.”

Elias, the lawyer in the Justice Department’s antitrust division, said he believed that the division’s investigations into the cannabis and auto industries were politically motivated, and that one was at Barr’s behest. He also said he had asked the Justice Department’s inspector general to look into the matters.

“At the direction of Attorney General Barr, the antitrust division launched 10 full-scale reviews of merger activity taking place in the marijuana, or cannabis, industry” because the attorney general “did not like the nature of their underlying business,” Elias said in written testimony.

However, “personal dislike of the industry is not a valid basis upon which to ground an antitrust investigation,” he added during the hearing.