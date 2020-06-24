Senate confirms 200th judicial nominee from Trump, a legacy that will last well-beyond November

WASHINGTON — A divided Senate on Wednesday confirmed President Trump’s 200th judicial nominee, a milestone that reflects the breakneck speed at which he and fellow Republicans have moved to create a legacy that will endure regardless of the outcome of this year’s elections.

On a largely party-line 52-to-48 vote, the Republican-led chamber approved the nomination of Cory Wilson of Mississippi to the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, elevating another conservative judge to a lifetime appointment on the federal bench.

With the confirmation of Wilson, Republicans also reached a benchmark vigorously pursued by Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky: For the first time in more than four decades, there are no longer any vacancies on the nation’s appeals courts, the judicial level where most of the major rulings are handed down.