Court in New York rejects effort to block book by President Trump’s niece

A New York court on Thursday rejected an effort by President Trump’s family to block publication of a book by the president’s niece, Mary L. Trump, who is said to describe the ‘‘nightmare of traumas’’ that led to her uncle being the ‘‘world’s most dangerous man.’’

However, the effort to block the book is set to continue in a different court.

Judge Peter J. Kelly of Queens County Surrogate’s Court dismissed the effort by President Trump’s brother, Robert, to block publication on grounds that it was filed in an improper jurisdiction and that the probate dispute had long been settled.