Nunes cannot sue Twitter over fake cow parody account, judge rules

A Virginia judge dismissed a defamation lawsuit brought by Representative Devin Nunes, Republican of California, in 2018 over statements made by a Republican strategist and two parody accounts, one pretending to be a cow and the other his mother.

Judge John Marshall, in a letter to Nunes’s attorneys, cited a federal law that protects social media companies from being held responsible for what individuals post on their sites.

Marshall, of Virginia Circuit Court, wrote that Nunes ‘‘seeks to have the court treat Twitter as the publisher or speaker of the content provided by others based on its allowing or not allowing certain content to be on its internet platform. The court refuses to do so.’’