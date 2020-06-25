Nunes cannot sue Twitter over fake cow parody account, judge rules

A Virginia judge dismissed a defamation lawsuit brought by Representative Devin Nunes, Republican of California, in 2018 over statements made by a Republican strategist and two parody accounts, one pretending to be a cow and the other his mother.
Judge John Marshall, in a letter to Nunes’s attorneys, cited a federal law that protects social media companies from being held responsible for what individuals post on their sites.
Marshall, of Virginia Circuit Court, wrote that Nunes ‘‘seeks to have the court treat Twitter as the publisher or speaker of the content provided by others based on its allowing or not allowing certain content to be on its internet platform. The court refuses to do so.’’
Advertisement
Nunes was seeking $250 million in damages, claiming the parody accounts that taunted him and attacks from GOP strategist, Liz Mair, almost cost him his reelection.
When Nunes sued ‘‘Devin Nunes’ Cow’’ in March 2019, the account had 1,000 followers. But the news that Nunes was suing a fake cow made the account go viral. Today it has over 725,000 followers.
Washington Post