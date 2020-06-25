To protest face masks, Arizona city councilman uses George Floyd’s words: ‘I can’t breathe’

Redfield said the estimate is based on blood samples collected from across the country that look for the presence of antibodies. For every confirmed case, 10 more people had antibodies, Redfield said.

In a call with reporters Thursday, Robert Redfield, CDC director, said, ‘‘Our best estimate right now is that for every case that’s reported, there actually are 10 other infections.’’

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans who have been infected with the novel coronavirus is likely 10 times higher than the 2.3 million confirmed cases, according to the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Using that methodology would pushes the tally of US cases to at least 23 million.

Redfield and another top official at the CDC said young people are driving the surge in the South and West. They attributed that to the broader testing of people under 50. He also estimated that 92 percent to 95 percent of the US population is still susceptible.

Officials also broadened the list of people at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19. They removed the specific age threshold for older adults, saying that it’s not just those over 65 who are at increased risk, but that the risk increases steadily with age.

And for the first time, agency officials also said pregnant women face higher risks of severe illness from the virus including needing treatment in intensive care units and the use of ventilators. A CDC report released Thursday provides the most comprehensive information so far about the virus’s impact on pregnancy.

In addressing the surge in cases, Redfield acknowledged that the increases may make the map of the country look like ‘‘substantial portions of the United States are in red.’’

In reality, he said, about 110 to 120 counties are ‘‘hot spots’’ with significant transmission, or about 3 percent of all US counties.

‘‘We’re not talking about a second wave right now, we’re still in the first wave,’’ he added. ‘‘That first wave is taking different shapes.’’

Washington Post

Texas pauses reopening with number of cases on rise

Texas paused its reopening process and moved to free up hospital space for virus patients amid growing concern over its rising tally of cases, Governor Greg Abbott said Thursday.

The state has recorded more than 130,000 cases and nearly 3,000 deaths. Some 4,300 people with the virus are hospitalized across the state, more than double the number at the beginning of June.

Abbott issued an executive order Thursday suspending elective procedures in hospitals in four counties.

Texas is one of 29 states where case numbers have been rising. On Wednesday, the United States reported its largest one-day total since the start of the pandemic: 36,880 new cases, more than two months after the previous high.

New York Times

N.Y. governor touts response as hospitalizations drop

Coronavirus hospitalizations in New York have dipped just below 1,000 for the first time since March 18, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday.

The state also has recorded 17 new COVID-19 deaths, “one of the lowest numbers since we started,” Cuomo said on CNN’s “New Day.” A day earlier, while announcing a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone coming to New York from states with high viral spread, he had emphasized his state’s dramatic turnaround from the early days of the pandemic.

What started as the nation’s hardest-hit hot spot now has one of the slowest-rising case counts in the country, though its overall death toll remains the highest, both in raw numbers and relative to population. Cuomo contrasted his approach to other states that have been quicker to open up and are now seeing rising infections and hospitalizations.

Washington Post

Agents on duty at Okla. rallyare told to self-quarantine

WASHINGTON — Dozens of Secret Service officers and agents who were on site for President Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Okla., last week were ordered to self-quarantine after two of their colleagues tested positive for COVID-19.

The Secret Service instructed employees who worked the Tulsa event to stay home for 14 days when they returned from the weekend trip, according to two people familiar with the agency’s decision.

The order was made after the discovery — hours before the president’s Saturday evening rally — that at least six advance staffers who helped organize the trip had tested positive for the virus, including two Secret Service employees. Another two advance staffers tested positive after Trump returned to Washington on Sunday.

Washington Post

At anti-mask rally, official mocks Floyd’s final words

Taking the stage Wednesday at an anti-mask rally in Scottsdale, Ariz., Republican Councilman Guy Phillips appeared in a black face mask.

In a monotone voice, he said, ‘‘I can’t breathe.’’ Then he said it again, louder: ‘‘I can’t breathe’’ — echoing the dying words of George Floyd that have become a rallying cry in nationwide protests against police violence.

Then Phillips ripped off the mask, rolled his eyes, and feigned relief as the crowd cheered for him. ‘‘Insanity!’’ he said of the mask mandate.

Now he’s facing calls to step down, as critics on both sides of the aisle have condemned his ‘‘callous’’ insult to Floyd’s memory and the nation’s reckoning over racial injustice. Senator Martha McSally, Republican of Arizona, called Phillips’s actions ‘‘despicable.’’

Washington Post