Trump’s Sagging Popularity Drags Down Republican Senate Candidates

Senator Martha McSally of Arizona, a Republican, trails her Democratic opponent, Mark Kelly, by 9 percentage points while Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina is behind his Democratic rival, Cal Cunningham, by 3. Both incumbents are polling below 40 percent, despite having recently aired a barrage of television advertisements.

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s erratic performance in office and his deteriorating standing in polls are posing a grave threat to his party’s Senate majority, imperiling incumbents in crucial swing states and undermining Republican prospects in one of the few states they had hoped to gain a seat, according to a new poll of registered voters by The New York Times and Siena College.

In Michigan, which Senate Republicans viewed as one of their few opportunities to go on the offensive this year, Senator Gary Peters, a first-term Democrat, is up by 10 percentage points over John James, who is one of the GOP’s most prized recruits.

The poll showed that the same voters who are fleeing the president — highly educated white Americans, many of them once-reliable Republicans — are providing an advantage to Democratic Senate candidates. Trump’s mismanagement of the coronavirus and his response to protests over racial justice have made him an underdog against Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, who led the president by 14 percentage points in the Times poll.

And in an era when Senate races increasingly mirror the presidential preference of a given state, there is little McSally and Tillis may be able to do to overcome Trump’s drag on their party. The president trails Biden by 7 percentage points in Arizona and 9 in North Carolina. Trump is capturing the support of only 41 percent of Arizona voters and 40 percent of North Carolinians.

The president’s prospects are even more dire in Michigan, where the poll shows he is losing to Biden by 11 points, capturing just 36 percent of the vote in a state he narrowly carried four years ago.

Taken together, the three battleground states paint a grim picture for Republicans right now — and suggest that if Trump does not arrest his fall he could hand Democrats control of both the presidency and the Senate next year.

“The election is a referendum on Trump,” said Kirk Adams, a Republican and former Arizona state House speaker. “That could change, but until then, down-ballot Republicans will have to decide if they will ride the Trump train to its final destination or if they need to establish some brand independence.”

Jill Cohen, a 52-year-old resident of Tempe, Ariz., who was a Republican until 2016, said she would have a difficult time supporting a Senate candidate who “aligns herself” with Trump and his views. She said she longed for more consensus-oriented lawmakers and would vote for Kelly.

The margin of sampling error in the Times/Siena survey for the individual state polls in Arizona, Michigan, and North Carolina is about 4 percentage points.

The Times survey of battleground states is not the only recent polling that illustrates how the president’s unpopularity is endangering his party’s candidates. A recent Des Moines Register poll in Iowa — which found Trump up by just 1 percentage point in a state he carried by about 10 in 2016 — showed Senator Joni Ernst trailing by 3 points against Theresa Greenfield, a first-time candidate.

Republicans have a 53-47 Senate majority. A pickup of three seats would give Democrats control, if Biden wins and his vice president is able to break a 50-50 tie. But if Doug Jones of Alabama, a rare Democratic senator in the Deep South, loses his reelection in a state that Trump is expected to comfortably carry, Democrats would need to net four seats to take control.

Yet with Republicans defending a number of competitive seats this year, the majority is now clearly within reach for Democrats. In addition to Arizona, North Carolina, and Iowa, Republicans have vulnerable incumbents in Colorado and Maine, two states that Biden is favored to win.

Further, two Senate Republicans are facing competitive reelections this year in Georgia, a fast-changing state where surveys have shown Trump effectively tied with Biden. And in Montana, the state’s popular Democratic governor, Steve Bullock, is challenging Senator Steve Daines.

Republicans could still limit the Democrats’ opportunities to pick up seats, especially if Trump stabilizes his standing.