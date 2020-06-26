Facebook will label violating posts from public figures going forward

The shifts are at least a partial retreat from the company’s traditional deference to speech it deems ‘‘newsworthy,’’ including Facebook’s decision earlier this month to not label or remove a post by Trump that ‘‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts.’’ Other companies, such as Twitter, which affixed a warning label on a similar post, have been more forceful at responding to policy violations, including from politicians.

The moves amount to major reversals amid rising public pressure, employee unrest, and a burgeoning advertiser boycott over Facebook’s longstanding refusal to more aggressively address hate speech and other platform violations from politicians such as President Trump.

SAN FRANCISCO — Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said Friday that Facebook will remove posts that incite violence or attempt to suppress voting — even from political leaders — and that the company will affix labels on posts that violate its other policies as well.

‘‘There are no exceptions for politicians in any of the policies that I’m announcing today,’’ Zuckerberg said in a town hall that was streamed live Friday.

Social media companies are under an especially bright spotlight this year in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election, facing pressure to control hate speech and misinformation on their sites, something that still haunts them from rampant disinformation that spread online during the 2016 campaign.

Facebook in particular has faced harsh criticism in recent weeks for its decision to leave up posts from the president that many advocates said clearly incited violence. Twitter, on the other hand, labeled tweets by the president that falsely said mail-in ballots would be fraudulent and that appeared to call for violence against protesters.

In that May post, President Trump referred to protesters as ‘‘thugs’’ and wrote, ‘‘Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.’’

The new policy is not retroactive. Also, that Trump post dealt with ‘‘state use of force,’’ something that Facebook is still working on, spokesperson Tom Reynolds said.

‘‘A handful of times a year we make a decision to leave up content that would otherwise violate our policies because we consider that the public interest value outweighs the risk of that content,’’ Zuckerberg said in the town hall.

Twitter has started more aggressively labeling posts from politicians, notably Trump, in the past few months. It has now slapped some sort of warning label on five of Trump’s tweets. That also includes one with a doctored video and one that said protesters would be met with force if they tried to set up an Autonomous Zone in the District of Columbia.

Trump lashed out at social media companies over Twitter’s labeling, signing an executive order that sought to open the door for a crucial law — Section 230 — to be rethought. The law ensures that social media companies are exempted from legal liability for nearly everything their users post on the sites.

Facebook left these posts unlabeled, prompting a public outcry from civil rights groups, advertisers, and its own employees, who rarely speak out publicly against the social media giant. Zuckerberg for weeks defended his company’s decisions, even appearing on Fox News.

In the last week, a growing list of advertisers including Unilever, Patagonia, and Verizon have pulled their ads temporarily from Facebook as part of the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, which urges advertisers to put financial pressure on Facebook to implement stricter policies against hate speech.

Facebook said its changes Friday were made after discussions with civil rights groups.

But the president of Color of Change, Rashad Robinson, tweeted his displeasure at Zuckerberg’s announcement Friday, calling it ‘‘11 minutes of wasted opportunity.’’

‘‘What we’ve seen in today’s address from Mark Zuckerberg is a failure to wrestle with the harms FB has caused on our democracy & civil rights,’’ he wrote. ‘‘If this is the response he’s giving to major advertisers withdrawing millions of dollars from the company, we can’t trust his leadership.’’

Facebook will prohibit more hate speech in ads, including political ads, such as claims that people from a specific group — be it race, immigration status, or sexual orientation — are a threat. The ad policies will also prohibit language that suggests refugees, immigrants, or other groups are inferior in any way.

The company will also point users to official information on voting when they post about the topic and remove posts that try to intimidate or suppress voters.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is calling on Facebook, Twitter, and other tech giants to take action against posts that call for people to break curfews, commit violent acts, and topple statues in connection with racial justice protests nationwide, describing such content as ‘‘criminal activity’’ that puts Americans’ security at risk.

The requests came in a series of letters sent Friday to top tech executives from the Department of Homeland Security, whose acting secretary, Chad Wolf, wrote that popular social media sites appear to have played a role in facilitating ‘‘burglary, arson, aggravated assault, rioting, looting, and defacing public property,’’ according to copies shared with The Washington Post.

Lawyers for the Trump administration also have been looking into ways they can use their own legal authorities in response to content they see as illegal or violent, according to a senior official who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe a private deliberation.

Apple, Facebook, Google, Snap, and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.