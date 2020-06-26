House adopts bill to make DC 51st state; Senate GOP opposes

WASHINGTON — The Democratic-controlled House approved a bill Friday to make the District of Columbia the 51st state, saying Congress has both the moral obligation and constitutional authority to ensure that the city’s 700,000 residents are allowed full voting rights, no longer subject to ‘‘taxation without representation.’’
Lawmakers approved the bill, 232 to 180, largely along party lines, marking the first time a chamber of Congress has passed a D.C. statehood bill. The legislation now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate, where it faces insurmountable opposition from GOP leaders.
Eleanor Holmes Norton, the district’s nonvoting representative in Congress, sponsored the bill, saying it has both the facts and Constitution on its side.
D.C.’s population is larger than those of Wyoming and Vermont, and the new state would be one of seven with populations under one million, she said. The city’s $15.5 billion annual budget is larger than those of 12 states, and D.C.’s triple-A bond rating is higher than those of 35 states, Norton said.
Opponents, mostly Republicans, called the bill a power grab for the firmly Democratic city, and said the nation’s founding fathers intended the capital to be separate from the other states.
The bill would create a new state of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, in honor of the Virginia-born first president and the Maryland-born abolitionist and former slave.
The bill would reduce the size of the federal district to an area that includes the White House, the Capitol, the Supreme Court, federal monuments, and the federal executive, legislative and judicial office buildings adjacent to the National Mall, and the Capitol.
Associated Press