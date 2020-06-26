House adopts bill to make DC 51st state; Senate GOP opposes

WASHINGTON — The Democratic-controlled House approved a bill Friday to make the District of Columbia the 51st state, saying Congress has both the moral obligation and constitutional authority to ensure that the city’s 700,000 residents are allowed full voting rights, no longer subject to ‘‘taxation without representation.’’

Lawmakers approved the bill, 232 to 180, largely along party lines, marking the first time a chamber of Congress has passed a D.C. statehood bill. The legislation now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate, where it faces insurmountable opposition from GOP leaders.

Eleanor Holmes Norton, the district’s nonvoting representative in Congress, sponsored the bill, saying it has both the facts and Constitution on its side.