SBA exempted lawmakers, federal officials from ethics rules in $660 billion loan program

Under normal circumstances, lawmakers and some federal employees who apply for small business funds in some cases have to seek approval of a little-known SBA body called the Standards of Conduct Committee. The rule applies to officials who are business owners, officers, directors, or shareholders with a more than 10 percent business interest, plus any ‘‘household members’’ of those officials.

A brief and barely noticed ‘‘blanket approval’’ issued by the Trump administration allows lawmakers, Small Business Administration staff, other federal officials and their families to bypass long-standing conflict of interest rules to seek funds for themselves, adding to concerns that coronavirus aid programs could be subject to fraud and abuse.

But in a rule the administration issued April 13, the administration disclosed that the approval requirement had been suspended for all entities seeking funds from the $660 billion program ‘‘so that further action by the [ethics committee] is not necessary.’’

Policy experts and government watchdogs said the blanket waiver could allow officials to write the rules to benefit themselves. Josh Gotbaum, a Brookings Institution scholar who has worked in economic policy under Democratic and Republican administrations, said he was ‘‘appalled.”

‘‘The idea that the Small Business Administration can, without any review or publicity, secretly let all of its employees arrange loans for their family members or associates is outrageous,’’ Gotbaum said.

Because the administration has not yet released any information about the individual borrowers, it is unknown how many members of Congress or SBA officials have benefited from the nearly $700 billion program, but several representatives did, according to media reports and financial records.

Representative Susie Lee, Democrat of Nevada, played a role in shaping the Paycheck Protection Program when she joined other Nevada legislators to urge the Trump administration to make casinos eligible for funds.

What Lee did not mention is that among the businesses being barred from applying for the funds was her husband’s Las Vegas casino company, Full House Resorts. When the administration complied with Lee’s request and allowed casinos to apply, Full House received two loans totaling $5.6 million, according to securities filings. Full House, where Lee’s husband, Daniel Lee, is president and chief executive, received its loans after the blanket waiver was put in place.

SBA spokesman Jim Billimoria said the administration issued the blanket waiver because it treated PPP similarly to loan programs that the agency provides in the wake of natural disasters and because agency officials were concerned that there could be large volume of waiver requests.

Lee is not the only member of Congress to benefit. One of its wealthiest members, Representative Roger Williams, Republican of Texas, said in a May 5 blog post that his auto dealerships had received loans. Representative Vicky Hartzler, Republican of Missouri, said that businesses owned by her family had received PPP loans, after they were disclosed in the Columbia Tribune.