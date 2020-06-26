States walk back reopenings as confirmed coronavirus cases hit all-time high

Leaders in Texas and Florida abruptly set new restrictions on bars, a reversal that appeared unthinkable just days ago. And Governor Gavin Newsom of California told rural Imperial County, where hospitals have been overwhelmed with patients, that it must reinstate a stay-at-home order, the most restrictive of requirements.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections per day in the United States surged to an all-time high of 40,000, and the nation’s top infectious disease expert pleaded for social distancing and mask wearing as “a societal responsibility.”

MIAMI — As coronavirus cases surge across much of the United States, leaders are urgently rethinking their strategies to curb the spread and issuing new restrictions for parts of the economy that had resumed.

Florida, Utah, and South Carolina hit daily highs Friday for reported new cases, but even leaders outside the new hot zones in the South and West expressed mounting anxiety.

“This is a very dangerous time,” Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio said Friday, as cases were trending steadily upward in his state after appearing to be under control for more than a month. “I think what is happening in Texas and Florida and several other states should be a warning to everyone.”

“We have to be very careful,” he said.

The stock market responded badly, with the S&P 500 dropping 2.4 percent. Losses accelerated after the Texas announcement, adding to investors’ concerns that the virus continued to be a threat to the economy.

The shifting assessments of the nation’s handling of the virus stretched to the highest levels of the federal government, where Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made clear that the standard approach to controlling infectious diseases — testing sick people, isolating them, and tracing their contacts — was not working. The failure, he said, was in part because some infected Americans are asymptomatic and unknowingly spreading the virus but also because some people exposed to the virus are reluctant to self-quarantine or have no place to do so.

In an interview Friday, he said officials were having “intense discussions” about a possible shift to “pool testing,” in which samples from many people are tested at once in an effort to quickly find and isolate the infected.

Fauci also issued an urgent warning that while coronavirus infections were spiking mostly in the South, those outbreaks could spread to other regions.

Even in the face of the alarming news, the White House continued to praise its own efforts.

“We have made truly remarkable progress in moving our nation forward,” Vice President Mike Pence said at what has become a rare public briefing by the coronavirus task force in Washington. “We’ve all seen the encouraging news as we open up.”

Meanwhile, the European Union was close to agreement on a policy to bar Americans from traveling to the bloc amid the spike in cases.

In the United States, the renewed sense of urgency comes as the country confronts a new, treacherous phase of the pandemic, no longer defined by a crisis concentrated in New York City, but by rising cases in many cities and states. Alabama, Alaska, California, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Texas also reported their highest single-day totals of new known cases this week, and the United States set records for daily new cases on both Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, new daily cases were rising in 29 states.

In Massachusetts, where the number of new cases has eased considerably, Governor Charlie Baker pointed to the surge in other states as evidence that people need to remain vigilant.

“We do need to recognize and understand that this is still very much with us,” Baker said during a State House briefing. “And for anybody who thinks this is over, I would just ask them to take a look at the data coming out of a lot of the states in the South and the Southwest, which had a very positive set of statistics week over week in the months of April and May, and now they’re really starting to struggle.”

From Miami to Los Angeles, mayors were contemplating slowing or reversing their plans to return cities to public life. On Friday, San Francisco announced it was delaying plans to reopen zoos, museums, hair salons, tattoo parlors, and other businesses on Monday, citing a spike in new cases.

In Miami, officials were considering whether to revert to some of the limits they had set months ago. “We’re in a far more precarious position than we were a month ago,” Mayor Francis Suarez said.

The decisions in Texas and Florida to revert to stronger restrictions Friday represented the strongest acknowledgment yet that reopening had not gone as planned in two of the nation’s most populous states, where only days ago their Republican governors were adamantly resisting calls to close back down.

On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott of Texas placed the state’s reopening on pause, while remaining firm that going “backward” and closing down businesses was “the last thing we want to do.”

But by Friday, he did just that, ordering bars closed and telling restaurants to limit themselves to 50 percent capacity rather than 75 percent.

By Friday, Texas had more than 130,000 known coronavirus cases and more than 2,300 deaths, and the leader of the third-largest county in America — Harris County, which is home to Houston — had deemed the region to be on a code-red coronavirus threat level.

In Florida, the speed of the virus’s growth was dizzying: State officials reported 8,942 new coronavirus cases Friday, by far outpacing its earlier single-day record of 5,508 cases, which had been set Wednesday.

Officials announced limits on bars, immediately banning alcohol consumption on the premises.

Bars can still sell food if they are licensed to do so, but their facilities must remain at 50 percent capacity.

In Arizona, Governor Doug Ducey has held out on setting new limits in his state, even as cases there surged past 66,000, with an average of 2,750 new cases per day. He warned this week that hospitals were likely to hit surge capacity soon, but he has remained opposed to backtracking on reopening.

In a reversal of fortune, New York said it is offering equipment and other help to Arizona, Texas, and Florida, noting that other states came to New York’s aid when it was in the throes of the deadliest outbreak in the nation this spring.

New York still has the country’s highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths, but the day-to-day numbers have been steadily falling: At its peak, the virus claimed 1,000 lives a day in the state; on Thursday, the state recorded 17 deaths.

Governor Andrew Cuomo clearly has not forgotten that DeSantis crowed about his state’s less-stringent approach when it appeared Florida was spared the brunt of the virus.

“You played politics with this virus and you lost,” Cuomo said Thursday when asked in an interview about the Florida governor’s earlier boasts.

Travis Andersen and Martin Finucane of the Globe staff contributed to this report, which includes material from The Washington Post and the Associated Press.